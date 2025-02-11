4-bedroom Dundee home is TSPC’s most viewed property for January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4-bedroom Dundee home is TSPC’s most viewed property for January

Properties ranging from £45k to £795k were among the 10 most viewed last month.

Elmwood Road, Dundee
The Elmwood Road property was the site's most viewed house in January. Image: TSPC
By Ben MacDonald

A four-bedroom villa close to Ninewells Hospital was TSPC’s most viewed listing in January.

The property website’s 10 most popular properties attracted more than 60,000 page views last month.

They covered a range of styles and budgets, from a £45,000 two-bedroom bungalow to the most expensive home asking price of £795,000.

Five of the homes on the list were in Dundee with properties in Broughty Ferry, Carnoustie and Monifieth also featuring.

Angela Wallace, operations manager of TSPC, said: “It’s been a strong start to the year for the local property market, with listings up an impressive 79% from December.

“With three homes priced over £750,000 generating significant interest, it’s clear that buyers at the top end remain active.

“At the same time, more affordable homes are also in high demand, with the fastest sale agreed in just six days.

“The year has kicked off with strong momentum, and it will be interesting to see how this confidence carries forward into the coming months.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in January were:

1. Dundee

Address: 3 Elmwood Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £230,000
Status: Under offer
The conservatory. Image: TSPC

Topping the list for January is this four-bedroom semi-detached home in Menzieshill.

Spanning two floors, it offers spacious accommodation, a conservatory to enjoy peaceful evenings and a driveway.

2. Dundee

Address: The Boreen, 6 West Grove Avenue, Dundee
Price: Offers over £795,000
Status: Active
The Boreen. Image: TSPC

In second place is this B-listed arts and crafts house built in 1912.

The property includes five bedrooms, three reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen and dining room and three bathrooms.

3. Dundee

Address: Seymour Lodge, 259 Perth Road, Dundee
Price: Fixed price £750,000
Status: Active
Seymour Lodge. Image: TSPC

In third place is this Victorian Gothic mansion built in 1880.

Set within walled grounds in the West End, the fully refurbished home has 10 bedrooms.

The property retains many original features, including stained glass windows, moulded cornices and ceilings, high skirtings and architraves.

4. Monifieth

Address: Greenbourne House, 76 Hill Street, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £400,000
Status: Active
Greenbourne House. Image: TSPC

In fourth place is this B-listed detached family home in Monifieth.

Spread across three floors, this property has four bedrooms, with potential for further development.

Keeping some original features, including a wine cellar, the home is in walking distance of the beachfront and Monifieth Golf Course.

5. Dundee

Address: 74 Harrison Avenue, Dundee
Price: Offers over £45,000
Status: Under offer
Harrison Avenue. Image: TSPC

Rounding up the top five is this two-bedroom mid-terraced bungalow that is currently under offer.

Built in 1993, this property was sold as a 25% shared ownership on behalf of the original owner.

The buyer must be over 55 and there is a monthly rent of £265.88 payable to Caledonia Housing Association.

6. Dundee

Address: 9 Loftus Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £180,000
Status: Active
Loftus Road. Image: TSPC

In sixth place is this two-bedroom bungalow.

The home features an open-plan living room and breakfasting kitchen.

The sun-facing back garden has a wooden deck and seating area, perfect for the summer evenings.

7. Broughty Ferry

Address: 28 Duntrune Terrace, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £425,000
Status: Under offer
Duntrune Terrace. Image: TSPC

Taking seventh place is this traditional four-bedroom home in Broughty Ferry.

With bright interior, the property is surrounded by gardens.

After a previous sale fell through, the home was remarketed in January, quickly securing a new offer.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 6 Striven Place, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £265,000
Status: Under offer
Striven Place. Image: TSPC

In eighth place is this three-bedroom converted bungalow in Broughty Ferry.

It has a spacious layout and features an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Attracting strong interest, the property went under offer in just 16 days.

9. Carnoustie

Address: 14 Wallace Street, Carnoustie
Price: Fixed price £155,000
Status: Active
Wallace Street. Image: TSPC

In ninth place is this stone-built mid-terraced home in Carnoustie.

The three-bedroom period-style property is set across two levels and retains its classic character.

A recent price adjustment has made it an even more attractive opportunity for buyers.

10. Broughty Ferry

Address: Fairways, 1a Castleroy Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £790,000
Status: Under offer
Fairways, Castleroy Road. Image: TSPC

Completing the top 10 is this architect-designed four-bedroom, two-bathroom detached home.

Designed with upside-down living, the bedrooms are positioned below the living areas.

A first-floor balcony offers views of the stunning scenery.

This property attracted a lot of interest and went under offer in just nine days.

