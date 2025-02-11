4-bedroom Dundee home is TSPC’s most viewed property for January

A four-bedroom villa close to Ninewells Hospital was TSPC’s most viewed listing in January.

The property website’s 10 most popular properties attracted more than 60,000 page views last month.

They covered a range of styles and budgets, from a £45,000 two-bedroom bungalow to the most expensive home asking price of £795,000.

Five of the homes on the list were in Dundee with properties in Broughty Ferry, Carnoustie and Monifieth also featuring.

Angela Wallace, operations manager of TSPC, said: “It’s been a strong start to the year for the local property market, with listings up an impressive 79% from December.

“With three homes priced over £750,000 generating significant interest, it’s clear that buyers at the top end remain active.

“At the same time, more affordable homes are also in high demand, with the fastest sale agreed in just six days.

“The year has kicked off with strong momentum, and it will be interesting to see how this confidence carries forward into the coming months.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in January were:

1. Dundee

Price: Offers over £230,000

Status: Under offer

Topping the list for January is this four-bedroom semi-detached home in Menzieshill.

Spanning two floors, it offers spacious accommodation, a conservatory to enjoy peaceful evenings and a driveway.

2. Dundee

Price: Offers over £795,000

Status: Active

In second place is this B-listed arts and crafts house built in 1912.

The property includes five bedrooms, three reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen and dining room and three bathrooms.

3. Dundee

Price: Fixed price £750,000

Status: Active

In third place is this Victorian Gothic mansion built in 1880.

Set within walled grounds in the West End, the fully refurbished home has 10 bedrooms.

The property retains many original features, including stained glass windows, moulded cornices and ceilings, high skirtings and architraves.

4. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £400,000

Status: Active

In fourth place is this B-listed detached family home in Monifieth.

Spread across three floors, this property has four bedrooms, with potential for further development.

Keeping some original features, including a wine cellar, the home is in walking distance of the beachfront and Monifieth Golf Course.

5. Dundee

Price: Offers over £45,000

Status: Under offer

Rounding up the top five is this two-bedroom mid-terraced bungalow that is currently under offer.

Built in 1993, this property was sold as a 25% shared ownership on behalf of the original owner.

The buyer must be over 55 and there is a monthly rent of £265.88 payable to Caledonia Housing Association.

6. Dundee

Price: Offers over £180,000

Status: Active

In sixth place is this two-bedroom bungalow.

The home features an open-plan living room and breakfasting kitchen.

The sun-facing back garden has a wooden deck and seating area, perfect for the summer evenings.

7. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £425,000

Status: Under offer

Taking seventh place is this traditional four-bedroom home in Broughty Ferry.

With bright interior, the property is surrounded by gardens.

After a previous sale fell through, the home was remarketed in January, quickly securing a new offer.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 6 Striven Place, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £265,000

Status: Under offer

In eighth place is this three-bedroom converted bungalow in Broughty Ferry.

It has a spacious layout and features an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Attracting strong interest, the property went under offer in just 16 days.

9. Carnoustie

Price: Fixed price £155,000

Status: Active

In ninth place is this stone-built mid-terraced home in Carnoustie.

The three-bedroom period-style property is set across two levels and retains its classic character.

A recent price adjustment has made it an even more attractive opportunity for buyers.

10. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £790,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the top 10 is this architect-designed four-bedroom, two-bathroom detached home.

Designed with upside-down living, the bedrooms are positioned below the living areas.

A first-floor balcony offers views of the stunning scenery.

This property attracted a lot of interest and went under offer in just nine days.