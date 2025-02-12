Idyllic Perthshire cottage on the banks of River Lyon for sale

A Highland Perthshire cottage on the banks of the River Lyon is up for sale.

Bridge of Lyon Cottage is around 10 miles from Aberfeldy and dates back to 1830.

This rural Perthshire property sits on the riverbank and enjoys the tranquillity of Glen Lyon.

The cottage is nestled between famous beauty spots such as Queen’s View at Loch Tummel and Loch Tay.

A large garden room was added to the rear in 2020 to maximise the river views.

The ground floor comprises two en-suite bedrooms, a master bedroom that opens to a seating area, a large garden room, a kitchen, a living room and two further bedrooms.

The upper floor features a large room with a vaulted ceiling, a balcony overlooking the water and space for an office.

A spacious garden slopes down to meet the river and includes a wood shed and garden shed.

An attached paddock spans 2.3 acres along the riverbank and includes a strip of woodland.

The cottage has 16 solar roof panels and three storage batteries to optimise energy consumption.

In addition, the property has fishing rights, excluding salmon.

Bridge Of Lyon Cottage is being marketed by Bell Ingram for offers over £590,000.

