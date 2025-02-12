Idyllic Perthshire cottage on the banks of River Lyon for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Idyllic Perthshire cottage on the banks of River Lyon for sale

The property sits on almost four acres of land and has fishing rights.

By Lucy Scarlett
Bridge Of Lyon Cottage.
The cottage sits on the riverbank. Image: Bell Ingram

A Highland Perthshire cottage on the banks of the River Lyon is up for sale.

Bridge of Lyon Cottage is around 10 miles from Aberfeldy and dates back to 1830.

This rural Perthshire property sits on the riverbank and enjoys the tranquillity of Glen Lyon.

The cottage is nestled between famous beauty spots such as Queen’s View at Loch Tummel and Loch Tay.

A large garden room was added to the rear in 2020 to maximise the river views.

Bridge Of Lyon Cottage.
Front of the property. Image: Bell Ingram
Bridge Of Lyon Cottage.
Rear of the house. Image: Bell Ingram
Bridge Of Lyon Cottage.
The house has excellent views of the hills. Image: Bell Ingram
Bridge Of Lyon Cottage.
It is nestled in Glen Lyon. Image: Bell Ingram

The ground floor comprises two en-suite bedrooms, a master bedroom that opens to a seating area, a large garden room, a kitchen, a living room and two further bedrooms.

The upper floor features a large room with a vaulted ceiling, a balcony overlooking the water and space for an office.

A spacious garden slopes down to meet the river and includes a wood shed and garden shed.

Bridge Of Lyon Cottage.
The hallway. Image: Bell Ingram
Kitchen.
Quaint kitchen. Image: Bell Ingram
Living room.
The living room. Image: Bell Ingram
Upstairs space.
An upstairs living space. Image: Bell Ingram

An attached paddock spans 2.3 acres along the riverbank and includes a strip of woodland.

The cottage has 16 solar roof panels and three storage batteries to optimise energy consumption.

In addition, the property has fishing rights, excluding salmon.

Paddock.
A large paddock is included with the property. Image: Bell Ingram
Garden room.
A garden room has been added. Image: Bell Ingram
Decked seating area.
Views can be taken in from a decked seating area. Image: Bell Ingram
Driveway.
A spacious driveway. Image: Bell Ingram

Bridge Of Lyon Cottage is being marketed by Bell Ingram for offers over £590,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a seven-figure home has gone up for sale between Crieff and Auchterarder.

More from Property

Jamie Sime, 36, flipped a four-bedroom house in Kirriemuir. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How I added £110k value to Kirriemuir house in 'poor state of repair'
Elmwood Road, Dundee
4-bedroom Dundee home is TSPC's most viewed property for January
Antonia has been an interior designer for 15 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee interior designer shares 5 bargain hacks - and where to shop in the…
Anstruther beach house for sale
Home in stunning setting overlooking Anstruther beach for sale
Westfield House.
Perthshire home with pool house and mountain views hits market for 7-figure sum
Aerial view of Mid Brae.
Refurbished 1920s St Andrews home in stunning setting next to golf course for sale
Swilcan Townhouse in St Andrews will offer incredible views of the Old Course. Image: Knight Frank
First look inside St Andrews home with 'best view in golf' for sale at…
The Whitehall Crescent flat is on the market. Image: Verdala
Dundee flat with views of Waterfront and Caird Hall for sale
Tanglewood is a new home on Elie House Estate. Image: Rettie.
Stunning new home near Elie is solid stone and 'built to last hundreds of…
Easter Glassie House in Fife. Image: Rettie
Spectacular rural Fife home with beautiful countryside views for sale

Conversation