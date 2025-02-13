Stylish new St Andrews homes with carports and balconies for sale at 7-figure price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stylish new St Andrews homes with carports and balconies for sale at 7-figure price

The properties are planned near East Sands beach and the harbour.

By Ellidh Aitken
How the stylish new St Andrews homes will look. Image: Eastacre/Savills
How the stylish new St Andrews homes will look. Image: Eastacre/Savills

A row of stylish new homes near East Sands beach in St Andrews have gone up for sale.

The three properties in a new development on Balfour Place, close to the town’s harbour, are on the market for £1.75 million each.

The plot is within the old walls of St Andrews cathedral and next to the playing fields of St Leonards School.

Two of the five houses due to be built on the site have already been sold with the other three now on the market prior to construction.

The plot is within the old walls of St Andrews Cathedral. Image: Eastacre/Savills
Another computer-generated image of the homes. Image: Eastacre/Savills
Each home will have a carport. Image: Eastacre/Savills
The plot is close to East Sands beach. Image: Eastacre/Savills

Mark Wilson of St Andrews-based Eastacre, which is behind the project, says the homes are expected to be complete by June 2026, with work planned to start in March.

Each home will have a parking space and carport to the front with a south-facing balcony and terrace to the rear.

The interiors will have an open-plan living area on the upper floor and bedrooms on the ground floor.

The lounge of each house will have a 65-inch mounted TV and ceiling-mounted speakers while the kitchen an be mostly personalised by the buyer.

The homes will each have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas.

An example of how the homes will look inside. Image: Eastacre/Savills
The properties will be open-plan. Image: Eastacre/Savills
The homes can be customised by the buyer. Image: Eastacre/Savills
A view of the carport from the inside. Image: Eastacre/Savills
The stylish homes will have a contemporary design. Image: Eastacre/Savills
How the homes could look inside. Image: Eastacre/Savills
The houses will be built by 2026. Image: Eastacre/Savills

A video of how the properties could look is available on the Savills website.

Meanwhile, another St Andrews newbuild home said to have “the best view in golf” has hit the market for more than £7 million.

And just along the coast in Anstruther, a home in a stunning setting overlooking the beach is for sale.

