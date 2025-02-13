Stylish new St Andrews homes with carports and balconies for sale at 7-figure price

A row of stylish new homes near East Sands beach in St Andrews have gone up for sale.

The three properties in a new development on Balfour Place, close to the town’s harbour, are on the market for £1.75 million each.

The plot is within the old walls of St Andrews cathedral and next to the playing fields of St Leonards School.

Two of the five houses due to be built on the site have already been sold with the other three now on the market prior to construction.

Mark Wilson of St Andrews-based Eastacre, which is behind the project, says the homes are expected to be complete by June 2026, with work planned to start in March.

Each home will have a parking space and carport to the front with a south-facing balcony and terrace to the rear.

The interiors will have an open-plan living area on the upper floor and bedrooms on the ground floor.

The lounge of each house will have a 65-inch mounted TV and ceiling-mounted speakers while the kitchen an be mostly personalised by the buyer.

The homes will each have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living areas.

A video of how the properties could look is available on the Savills website.

Meanwhile, another St Andrews newbuild home said to have “the best view in golf” has hit the market for more than £7 million.

And just along the coast in Anstruther, a home in a stunning setting overlooking the beach is for sale.