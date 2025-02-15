Five-bedroom house on desirable Dunblane street on sale for £1.25 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Five-bedroom house on desirable Dunblane street on sale for £1.25 million

The St Margaret's Drive property was built in 2010.

By Ben MacDonald
Dunblane house Dunsinnan for sale
Dunsinnan is for sale. Image: Halliday Homes

A five-bedroom property on a desirable Dunblane street is on sale for £1.25 million.

Dunsinnan, built in 2010, is on St Margaret’s Drive, near the town centre.

Entering through the oak door of the two-storey property, you come to the reception hall with a carpeted staircase.

The ground floor has a lounge and family room, with the former boasting a log-burning stove in a windowed nook.

The family room is open-plan to the kitchen and includes glazed French doors into the hallway and timber pocket doors to the playroom.

Currently utilised as a playroom, a potential third sitting room includes doors that lead to the back garden’s patio area.

The hallway. Image: Halliday Homes
The lounge. Image: Halliday Homes
The sitting room. Image: Halliday Homes
The sitting room. Image: Halliday Homes
The playroom. Image: Halliday Homes

The kitchen includes a large island offering additional storage, pop-up socket points, wine fridge and breakfast bar.

There is plenty of space for a dining suite and the room also has a large sliding patio door leading to the outside area.

The ground floor is completed with a utility room, toilet, shower room and study.

The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The dining room. Image: Halliday Homes
The shower room. Image: Halliday Homes
The study. Image: Halliday Homes

Three of the bedrooms on the top floor have en-suite facilities, with the principal bedroom also benefitting from a vaulted ceiling.

Two further bedrooms, a shower room and bathroom complete this level.

The house is accessed by electric gates into a paved driveway leading to the double garage.

The large back garden is bound by stone walls and bordered with trees and shrubbery. There is also a feature paved patio and gate access to the front.

The upper hallway. Image: Halliday Homes
The principal bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The principal bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The principal bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The second bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The third bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
An en-suite bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The shower room. Image: Halliday Homes
The back garden. Image: Halliday Homes
The back garden. Image: Halliday Homes
An aerial view. Image: Halliday Homes
A bird’s eye view. Image: Halliday Homes

CCTV covers the external area.

The property is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £1.25 million.

Nearby, a grand B-listed villa and a separate gardener’s house in Callander have gone up for sale.

