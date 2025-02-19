£1.1m house with stunning views of Carse of Gowrie for sale

A “unique” £1.1 million home with stunning views of the Carse of Gowrie is up for sale.

Pitlowie Steading is situated six miles outside of Perth in Glencarse.

The home boasts breathtaking countryside views from an elevated position above Glendoick.

It is conveniently positioned near the A90, but far enough away to be undisturbed by it.

The property is a stone-built converted steading with six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, a cloakroom, a bathroom, a drawing room, a family room, a study, a dining room, a kitchen and a garden room.

Upstairs are two en-suite bedrooms, four double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The highlight is the propery’s sprawling gardens, which provide seclusion and privacy.

The grounds have been well cared for in the past 22 years of ownership.

A patio at the rear of the home borders the generous lawn.

A detached double garage is fitted with a toilet, integrated storage units and an electrical vehicle charging point.

A large driveway encircles the house, providing plenty of parking space.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £1,125,000.

