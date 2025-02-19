£1.1m house with stunning views of Carse of Gowrie for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

£1.1m house with stunning views of Carse of Gowrie for sale

The home has panoramic views of the Perthshire countryside.

By Lucy Scarlett
Pitlowie Steading in Glencarse, Carse of Gowrie.
Pitlowie Steading. Image: Rettie

A “unique” £1.1 million home with stunning views of the Carse of Gowrie is up for sale.

Pitlowie Steading is situated six miles outside of Perth in Glencarse.

The home boasts breathtaking countryside views from an elevated position above Glendoick.

It is conveniently positioned near the A90, but far enough away to be undisturbed by it.

The property is a stone-built converted steading with six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Living room.
The family room. Image: Rettie
Kitchen.
The kitchen has granite work surfaces. Image: Rettie
Reception room.
One of the four reception rooms. Image: Rettie
Utility room.
The utility room. Image: Rettie
Dining room.
A spacious dining room. Image: Rettie

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, a cloakroom, a bathroom, a drawing room, a family room, a study, a dining room, a kitchen and a garden room.

Upstairs are two en-suite bedrooms, four double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Bedroom.
The property has six bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Family bathroom.
Upstairs bathroom. Image: Rettie
Double bedroom.
Double bedroom. Image: Rettie
En-suite.
One of the en-suites. Image: Rettie
Bedroom.
Another double bedroom. Image: Rettie

The highlight is the propery’s sprawling gardens, which provide seclusion and privacy.

The grounds have been well cared for in the past 22 years of ownership.

A patio at the rear of the home borders the generous lawn.

Garden room.
The garden room. Image: Rettie
Garden room.
Light-filled garden room. Image: Rettie
The grounds.
The house is perched on the side of a hill. Image: Rettie
Large driveway.
The driveway encircles the house. Image: Rettie
View of Carse of Gowrie.
Unspoilt views. Image: Rettie

A detached double garage is fitted with a toilet, integrated storage units and an electrical vehicle charging point.

A large driveway encircles the house, providing plenty of parking space.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £1,125,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a £4 million home is being given away in an online draw.

Conversation