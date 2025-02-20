Fife East Neuk home with stunning sea views has £75k cut from asking price

A three-storey home in the East Neuk of Fife with incredible sea views has had its sale price cut by £75,000.

The spacious three-storey property on the shore at Cellardyke comes with four bedrooms.

The George Street house is situated within a conservation area in one of Fife’s most desirable locations.

It hit the market in August with a price tag of offers over £475,000.

However, with no buyer found, the price has been reduced to £400,000.

Entry to the home is via a hall on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a west-facing dining/sitting room plus a kitchen with a breakfast/dining area, and a further living space.

There is also a separate family-sized shower room and toilet.

Completing the first floor is a home office, a versatile snug area with fitted

storage and a spacious utility room.

Meanwhile, on the second floor is a dual-aspect living room ideal for relaxing with the family or entertaining friends.

One of the main features of this home is the main bedroom featuring exposed wooden beams and an opening onto a terrace offering stunning sea views.

This floor has a further bedroom with fitted wardrobes along with a family bathroom and a separate study.

Outside is a detached shed and a generous garden space leading directly to the seafront.

The property also comes with off-road parking and a garage.

The home may benefit from some refurbishment, meaning the new owners can put their own stamp on it.

The property is being marketed for sale by Thorntons.

