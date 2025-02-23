Chance to live in stunning rural location near Carnoustie for £145k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to live in stunning rural location near Carnoustie for £145k

Honeysuckle Cottage is also within commuting distance - but it requires some work.

By Finn Nixon
Honeysuckle Cottage, near Carnoustie, Angus.
Honeysuckle Cottage is near Carnoustie. Image: Thorntons

A detached cottage in the Angus countryside has gone up for sale.

Honeysuckle Cottage, near Carlungie Farm, is around a 10-minute drive from Carnoustie.

It has an idyllic rural location but is commutable to Dundee and the nearest Angus towns.

Honeysuckle Cottage offers stunning views of the Angus countryside. Image: Thorntons
The property has a garden which could be extended. Image: Thorntons
The cottage is only a 20-minute drive from Dundee. Image: Thorntons
Honeysuckle Cottage from the air. Image: Thorntons

The property is in need of a full refurbishment.

This means there is an opportunity for potential buyers to create a home amid the stunning and peaceful surrounding landscape.

It has two bedrooms and a pre-existing garden.

And there is an opportunity to extend the garden’s limits if required.

Thorntons is marketing Honeysuckle Cottage for offers over £145,000.

The Courier has also taken a look at a three-storey property in the East Neuk of Fife, which has stunning sea views.

