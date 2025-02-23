Chance to live in stunning rural location near Carnoustie for £145k

A detached cottage in the Angus countryside has gone up for sale.

Honeysuckle Cottage, near Carlungie Farm, is around a 10-minute drive from Carnoustie.

It has an idyllic rural location but is commutable to Dundee and the nearest Angus towns.

The property is in need of a full refurbishment.

This means there is an opportunity for potential buyers to create a home amid the stunning and peaceful surrounding landscape.

It has two bedrooms and a pre-existing garden.

And there is an opportunity to extend the garden’s limits if required.

Thorntons is marketing Honeysuckle Cottage for offers over £145,000.

