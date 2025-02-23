Property Chance to live in stunning rural location near Carnoustie for £145k Honeysuckle Cottage is also within commuting distance - but it requires some work. By Finn Nixon February 23 2025, 7:00am February 23 2025, 7:00am Share Chance to live in stunning rural location near Carnoustie for £145k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5186977/chance-live-stunning-rural-location-near-carnoustie-145k/ Copy Link 0 comment Honeysuckle Cottage is near Carnoustie. Image: Thorntons A detached cottage in the Angus countryside has gone up for sale. Honeysuckle Cottage, near Carlungie Farm, is around a 10-minute drive from Carnoustie. It has an idyllic rural location but is commutable to Dundee and the nearest Angus towns. Honeysuckle Cottage offers stunning views of the Angus countryside. Image: Thorntons The property has a garden which could be extended. Image: Thorntons The cottage is only a 20-minute drive from Dundee. Image: Thorntons Honeysuckle Cottage from the air. Image: Thorntons The property is in need of a full refurbishment. This means there is an opportunity for potential buyers to create a home amid the stunning and peaceful surrounding landscape. It has two bedrooms and a pre-existing garden. And there is an opportunity to extend the garden’s limits if required. Thorntons is marketing Honeysuckle Cottage for offers over £145,000. The Courier has also taken a look at a three-storey property in the East Neuk of Fife, which has stunning sea views.
Conversation