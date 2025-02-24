Half-a-million-pound flat at Broughty Ferry Esplanade for sale

A flat at Broughty Ferry Esplanade has hit the market with a half-a-million-pound price tag.

The first-floor property has breathtaking views across the River Tay and is yards from the beach.

The apartment is described as being “perfect for those seeking contemporary coastal living with a touch of luxury”.

It has an open-plan living and kitchen area, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The living area has floor-to-ceiling windows which make the most of the river views.

There are also sliding doors to a large south-facing balcony.

The modern kitchen is fully fitted and has a stylish breakfast bar separating the space.

Meanwhile, the main bedroom features built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

There is also a spacious second bedroom and a third bedroom which could also be used as a home office.

A family bathroom and utility room complete the flat.

Externally, there is private parking, including a garage, and maintained communal areas.

The property is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £499,000.

