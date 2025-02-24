Picturesque Perthshire castle with 3 estate homes and 43 acres of land hits the market

A picturesque Perthshire castle that comes with three estate homes and 43 acres of land has hit the market.

Keillour Castle, near Methven, is a 19th-century country house located in the Strathearn Valley – about 10 miles outside Perth.

The main home has six bedrooms while there are three other properties on the site.

The castle offers a clean slate for a new buyer, with many of the rooms having been stripped back.

On the ground floor of the main house is an entrance hall, dining room, morning room, open-plan kitchen and living room, games room, media room, and utility room.

The first floor has a drawing room, study, two en-suite bedrooms and a smaller third bedroom.

The second floor comprises a further two en-suite bedrooms and a shower room.

Hardwood floors feature in several areas.

Keillour Castle sits on extensive grounds and has two sweeping entrance driveways.

Three estate dwellings are also included with the sale.

These are:

Gardener’s Cottage – featuring an open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room, with an en-suite double bedroom upstairs

Keillour Lodge Cottage – derelict and requiring significant restoration

Keillour Farmhouse – featuring two reception rooms and four bedrooms but needing complete renovation

Several stone and slate outhouses are attached to the property.

The grounds also feature mixed woodland, an old sawmill and a former walled garden turned paddock, while two burns – the Keillour and the Horn – run through the land.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £1.8 million.

