Picturesque Perthshire castle with 3 estate homes and 43 acres of land hits the market

Keillour Castle near Methven has a seven-figure asking price.

By Lucy Scarlett
Keillour Castle .
Keillour Castle in Perthshire. Image: Rettie

A picturesque Perthshire castle that comes with three estate homes and 43 acres of land has hit the market.

Keillour Castle, near Methven, is a 19th-century country house located in the Strathearn Valley – about 10 miles outside Perth.

The main home has six bedrooms while there are three other properties on the site.

The castle offers a clean slate for a new buyer, with many of the rooms having been stripped back.

Keillour Castle .
The front of the castle. Image: Rettie
Keillour Castle gorunds.
The property sits on 43 acres of private land. Image: Rettie
Keillour Castle driveway.
The driveway. Image: Rettie

On the ground floor of the main house is an entrance hall, dining room, morning room, open-plan kitchen and living room, games room, media room, and utility room.

The first floor has a drawing room, study, two en-suite bedrooms and a smaller third bedroom.

The second floor comprises a further two en-suite bedrooms and a shower room.

Hardwood floors feature in several areas.

The entrance.
The entrance hall and staircase. Image: Rettie
Kitchen.
The open-plan kitchen and living room. Image: Rettie
Living room.
The living room. Image: Rettie
Dining room.
The spacious dining room. Image: Rettie
Bedroom.
One of the double bedrooms., which has been stripped back. Image: Rettie
Games room.
A computer-generated image of what the games room could look like once decorated. Image: Rettie
Bathroom.
One of the en-suite bathrooms. Image: Rettie

Keillour Castle sits on extensive grounds and has two sweeping entrance driveways.

Three estate dwellings are also included with the sale.

These are:

  • Gardener’s Cottage – featuring an open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room, with an en-suite double bedroom upstairs
  • Keillour Lodge Cottage – derelict and requiring significant restoration
  • Keillour Farmhouse – featuring two reception rooms and four bedrooms but needing complete renovation
The estate.
The estate. Image: Rettie
Farm buildings.
Several outbuildings are included in the sale. Image: Rettie
Gardener's Cottage.
Gardener’s Cottage. Image: Rettie
Open-plan home.
Inside one of the cottages. Image: Rettie
Bedroom.
Upstairs. Image: Rettie
Cottage.
One of the three houses included in the estate. Image: Rettie
Cottage.
Two of the cottages require renovation work. Image: Rettie

Several stone and slate outhouses are attached to the property.

The grounds also feature mixed woodland, an old sawmill and a former walled garden turned paddock, while two burns – the Keillour and the Horn – run through the land.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £1.8 million.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a £1.1m home has come onto the market with stunning views of the Carse of Gowrie.

