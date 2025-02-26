‘Outstanding’ Stirling villa in shadow of Wallace Monument for sale

An “outstanding” Stirling villa in the shadow of the National Wallace Monument is for sale.

The individually built home sits on a large plot with southerly views over the city and towards Stirling Castle.

The Abbey Craig Park property has a separate annexe and is presented in move-in condition.

It is described as an “outstanding” and “beautiful home” which is “finished and presented to an exacting standard”.

The north-facing front entrance leads to an external porch, reception hall and stairs down to a sitting area where glass sliding doors overlook the garden and beyond.

There is also a dining area and sunroom, which offers views of the city.

The open-plan kitchen has a central island and log burner and leads to a cloakroom, W/C and home office.

An open-tread timber staircase leads to a galleried landing and seating area with glass sliding doors to a large terrace.

There is also a family bathroom and three double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from modern en-suite facilities.

The annexe offers the potential for self-contained living accommodation with its own entrance and open-plan lounge, bedroom and kitchen as well as a separate shower room and large storage cupboard.

Externally, the private, wraparound garden features areas of lawn and patio with seating.

There is also a summer house and garden shed with electric points.

The garden has private steps down to Causewayhead, while to the front there is a driveway and detached double garage.

The property is on the market from Halliday Homes for offers over £750,000.

