‘Outstanding’ Stirling villa in shadow of Wallace Monument for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

‘Outstanding’ Stirling villa in shadow of Wallace Monument for sale

The Abbey Craig Park property has views over the city and towards Stirling Castle.

By Ellidh Aitken
The property sits in the shadow of the Wallace Monument. Image: Halliday Homes
The property sits in the shadow of the Wallace Monument. Image: Halliday Homes

An “outstanding” Stirling villa in the shadow of the National Wallace Monument is for sale.

The individually built home sits on a large plot with southerly views over the city and towards Stirling Castle.

The Abbey Craig Park property has a separate annexe and is presented in move-in condition.

It is described as an “outstanding” and “beautiful home” which is “finished and presented to an exacting standard”.

The Stirling villa. Image: Halliday Homes
The entrance to the home. Image: Halliday Homes
The property is close to the Wallace Monument. Image: Halliday Homes
The home has glass sliding doors. Image: Halliday Homes
There are views of Stirling Castle. Image: Halliday Homes
The Wallace Monument can be seen from the garden. Image: Halliday Homes

The north-facing front entrance leads to an external porch, reception hall and stairs down to a sitting area where glass sliding doors overlook the garden and beyond.

There is also a dining area and sunroom, which offers views of the city.

The open-plan kitchen has a central island and log burner and leads to a cloakroom, W/C and home office.

An open-tread timber staircase leads to a galleried landing and seating area with glass sliding doors to a large terrace.

The entrance to the home. Image: Halliday Homes
The living area. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
There is a log burner. Image: Halliday Homes
The open-plan kitchen and dining room. Image: Halliday Homes
The sun room. Image: Halliday Homes
There is also office space. Image: Halliday Homes

There is also a family bathroom and three double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from modern en-suite facilities.

The annexe offers the potential for self-contained living accommodation with its own entrance and open-plan lounge, bedroom and kitchen as well as a separate shower room and large storage cupboard.

Externally, the private, wraparound garden features areas of lawn and patio with seating.

There is also a summer house and garden shed with electric points.

Stairs lead to a galleried landing. Image: Halliday Homes
There is a seating area on the landing. Image: Halliday Homes
There are four bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
The principal double bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Halliday Homes
The home has three bathrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
One of the shower rooms. Image: Halliday Homes
The principal bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Halliday Homes
There is also a separate bathroom on the first floor. Image: Halliday Homes
The annexe. Image: Halliday Homes
The annexe has a kitchen, living and sleeping area. Image: Halliday Homes
The annexe sleeping area. Image: Halliday Homes

The garden has private steps down to Causewayhead, while to the front there is a driveway and detached double garage.

The property is on the market from Halliday Homes for offers over £750,000.

Meanwhile, a five-bedroom house on a desirable Dunblane street is for sale for £1.25 million.

And in Perthshire, a picturesque castle with three estate homes and 43 acres of land has hit the market.

More from Property

Keillour Castle .
Picturesque Perthshire castle with 3 estate homes and 43 acres of land hits the…
The flat overlooks Broughty Ferry beach and the River Tay. Image: Verdala
Half-a-million-pound flat at Broughty Ferry Esplanade for sale
6
Honeysuckle Cottage, near Carnoustie, Angus.
Chance to live in stunning rural location near Carnoustie for £145k
Stunning views across the Firth of Forth.
Fife East Neuk home with stunning sea views has £75k cut from asking price
Neil and Sandra Caul outside West Balkello. Image: Kim Cessford.
Woodland eco home at the foot of the Sidlaws has ground source heat pump…
Pitlowie Steading in Glencarse, Carse of Gowrie.
£1.1m house with stunning views of Carse of Gowrie for sale
Dunblane house Dunsinnan for sale
Five-bedroom house on desirable Dunblane street on sale for £1.25 million
Omaze launch Loch Rannoch house competition
Chance to win incredible £4 million Highland Perthshire home with private jetty and tennis…
2
How the stylish new St Andrews homes will look. Image: Eastacre/Savills
Stylish new St Andrews homes with carports and balconies for sale at 7-figure price
Bridge Of Lyon Cottage.
Idyllic Perthshire cottage on the banks of River Lyon for sale

Conversation