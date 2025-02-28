‘Rarely available’ cottage nestled in centre of St Andrews for sale

A “rarely available” cottage nestled in the centre of St Andrews is for sale.

Vine Cottage is in a “highly sought-after” location just off South Street, behind the businesses on Logies Lane.

It is up for sale for offers over £1 million.

The traditional three-bedroom home has a modern interior and professionally landscaped gardens.

It is described as an “exceptional residence” by agent Thorntons.

The entrance porch has a mosaic-patterned floor and leads into a naturally-lit hall with two built-in cupboards and a WC.

Meanwhile, the living room boasts a feature fireplace and a sweeping bay window.

A stained-glass window also provides further character.

The adjacent sunroom is accessed through a decorative archway and is currently used as a dining space.

The room has French doors to the front garden and a log-burning stove.

The kitchen has a convenient serving hatch to the dining area and undercabinet lighting.

There is a boot room next to the kitchen and outdoor access to a garden store.

The main bedroom is on the ground floor and features a fitted wardrobe and a large en-suite.

There are also two additional double bedrooms on the first floor, one with an en-suite.

The home is completed by an additional family shower room.

Vine Cottage has fully enclosed gardens, including a golf net and a practice area.

The front garden is professionally landscaped with a neat lawn and a patio framed by mature planting.

The rear garden is paved with a golf store.

