‘Rarely available’ cottage nestled in centre of St Andrews for sale

Vine Cottage is in a "highly sought-after" location but has a seven-figure asking price.

By Ellidh Aitken
Vine Cottage in St Andrews. Image: Thorntons
Vine Cottage in St Andrews. Image: Thorntons

A “rarely available” cottage nestled in the centre of St Andrews is for sale.

Vine Cottage is in a “highly sought-after” location just off South Street, behind the businesses on Logies Lane.

It is up for sale for offers over £1 million.

The traditional three-bedroom home has a modern interior and professionally landscaped gardens.

It is described as an “exceptional residence” by agent Thorntons.

The cottage is nestled in the centre of St Andrews. Image: Thorntons
The home sits off South Street, behind the businesses on Logies Lane. Image: Thorntons
The cottage has landscaped gardens. Image: Thorntons
The gardens are enclosed. Image: Thorntons
There is a paved area and storage. Image: Thorntons

The entrance porch has a mosaic-patterned floor and leads into a naturally-lit hall with two built-in cupboards and a WC.

Meanwhile, the living room boasts a feature fireplace and a sweeping bay window.

A stained-glass window also provides further character.

The adjacent sunroom is accessed through a decorative archway and is currently used as a dining space.

The room has French doors to the front garden and a log-burning stove.

The kitchen has a convenient serving hatch to the dining area and undercabinet lighting.

There is a boot room next to the kitchen and outdoor access to a garden store.

The entrance porch. Image: Thorntons
There is a mosaic floor. Image: Thorntons
The living area. Image: Thorntons
There is a feature fireplace. Image: Thorntons
The home has a modern interior. Image: Thorntons
The kitchen. Image: Thorntons
The hallway. Image: Thorntons
The sunroom has space for a dining area. Image: Thorntons
There are French doors to the gardens. Image: Thorntons

The main bedroom is on the ground floor and features a fitted wardrobe and a large en-suite.

There are also two additional double bedrooms on the first floor, one with an en-suite.

The home is completed by an additional family shower room.

Vine Cottage has fully enclosed gardens, including a golf net and a practice area.

The front garden is professionally landscaped with a neat lawn and a patio framed by mature planting.

The rear garden is paved with a golf store.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Thorntons
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
The main bedroom. Image: Thorntons
Another view of the room. Image: Thorntons
The main bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Thorntons
The third bedroom. Image: Thorntons
There is also a family bathroom. Image: Thorntons

Elsewhere in St Andrews, three stylish new homes with carports and balconies are for sale for £1.75m each.

And a refurbished 1920s cottage in a stunning setting next to a golf course is also on the market.

