6 Tayside and Stirling property projects up for Scotland’s top architecture awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

6 Tayside and Stirling property projects up for Scotland’s top architecture awards

Riverside Primary in Perth, the Ellengowan regeneration in Dundee and HMP & YOI Stirling are in the running for this year's RIAS Awards.

Riverside Primary School in Perth
The £16.5 million Riverside Primary project replaced North Muirton and Balhousie primary schools. Image: David Barbour
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

A Perth primary school has been shortlisted for Scotland’s top architecture awards.

Riverside became the first passivhaus primary school building in Scotland when it opened in June 2023.

The £16.5 million project, designed by Architype, replaced North Muirton and Balhousie primary schools.

It was constructed on Argyll Road, next to the former North Muirton building.

It is one of six property projects in Tayside and Stirling shortlisted for the 2025 Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) Awards.

These are:

  • Ellengowan Regeneration, Dundee by Collective Architecture
  • The Seed, Dundee by Kirsty Maguire Architect
  • Riverside Primary School, Perth by Architype
  • Athron Hill – phases 1 & 2, Kinrossshire by Fraser/Livingstone Architects
  • Gartnerichnich Cottage, Aberfoyle by Dualchas Architects
  • HMP & YOI Stirling by Holmes Miller Architects

They will vie with 17 other projects for Scotland’s national architecture awards.

Ellengowan Regeneration, Dundee

The new Hillcrest homes near Ellengowan Drive, Dundee. Image: Keith Hunter
The first phase of the scheme is up for the award. Image: Keith Hunter

Hillcrest Homes has been regenerating the Ellengowan Drive area of Dundee.

The affordable housing developer is replacing 128 old terraced properties that no longer adhere to modern quality and energy efficiency standards with modern, energy efficient homes.

The initial phase of the project – 70 homes – was completed in 2023 and the first tenants moved in that February.

Another 60 homes are now being built to the south of the site.

These are expected to be completed later in 2025.

The Seed, Dundee

Architect Kirsty Maguire has already won plaudits for The Seed. Image: David Barbour
It has been built to passivhaus standards and costs almost nothing to run. Image: David Barbour

The striking passivhaus in a woodland setting near Liff has already won the area’s top architecture award.

The Seed won the Dundee Institute of Architects’ Supreme Award in 2023.

Taking place annually, the awards celebrate the best new architecture in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

It has been built to passivhaus standards and costs almost nothing to run.

Making it extra special, it’s also designed for two families or groups of friends to live together in mixture of shared and private spaces.

Riverside Primary School, Perth

The £16.5 million development replaced North Muirton and Balhousie primary schools. Image: David Barbour
It accommodates up to 500 pupils in 16 classrooms. Image: David Barbour

Riverside Primary School accommodates up to 500 pupils in 16 classrooms, with a further two for future expansion.

Passivhaus buildings are designed and constructed with materials that allow them to be heated or cooled using very little energy.

It means energy consumption at the school has been reduced by 60% to 80%, also aided by solar panels on the roof.

Passivhaus structures are more expensive to build – but this is offset by the reduced energy use.

Athron Hill, Kinross-shire

The homes have a contemporary design. Image: Fredrik Frendin
The development has panoramic views of the countryside. Image: Fredrik Frendin

Athron Hill is a development of 35 contemporary homes in 150 acres of Kinross-shire countryside with breathtaking views towards Loch Leven and the Cleish Hills.

Each home is open plan and designed using natural materials to blend in with the landscape.

There are luxurious finishings throughout.

Gartnerichnich Cottage, Aberfoyle

Gartnerichnich Cottage was sensitively rebuilt. Image: David Barbour
Gartnerichnich Cottage. Aberfoyle
Subtle alterations were made to the property. Image: David Barbour

Gartnerichnich Cottage in Kinlochard is a project by Dualchas Architects.

An old stone cottage near Aberfoyle had fallen into disrepair and was found to be structurally unsound.

But the building had a beautiful charm and a long history, so it was decided to rebuild it.

Sensitive contemporary insertions and subtle alterations to the proportions were made to gain additional space.

And it was also given the insulation values and green technology expected of a modern house.

HMP & YOI Stirling

HMP & YOI Stirling has already won an award. Image: Chris Humphries
The 100-person custodial facility for women in Scotland is considered groundbreaking. Image: Chris Humphries

The new HMP & YOI Stirling custodial facility has already won an award.

Its architect, Holmes Miller, won the health building or project category at the 2024 Scottish Design Awards.

The development was named in eight categories overall.

The new 100-person custodial facility for women in Scotland is considered groundbreaking.

It has received plaudits for its focus on trauma-informed design and rehabilitation.

The facility’s therapeutic environment is based on safety, respect and dignity to improve the mental health and wellbeing of people in custody, staff and visitors.

  • The 21 projects on the shortlist will each be visited by the 2025 RIAS Awards jury, which includes Caroline Grewar, programme director at V&A Dundee.
  • The winners of this year’s RIAS Awards will be announced at the end of May.

More from Property

CR0051971, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. The Reading Rooms Renovation Journey. Picture Shows: Develpper Derek Soutar inside The Reading Rooms in Dundee as it begins its renovation journey. Thursday 6th February 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
I got to peek inside closed-up Blackscroft club with developer Derek. Here's what I…
The property sits in the shadow of the Wallace Monument. Image: Halliday Homes
'Outstanding' Stirling villa in shadow of Wallace Monument for sale
Keillour Castle .
Picturesque Perthshire castle with 3 estate homes and 43 acres of land hits the…
The flat overlooks Broughty Ferry beach and the River Tay. Image: Verdala
Half-a-million-pound flat at Broughty Ferry Esplanade for sale
6
Honeysuckle Cottage, near Carnoustie, Angus.
Chance to live in stunning rural location near Carnoustie for £145k
Stunning views across the Firth of Forth.
Fife East Neuk home with stunning sea views has £75k cut from asking price
Neil and Sandra Caul outside West Balkello. Image: Kim Cessford.
Woodland eco home at the foot of the Sidlaws has ground source heat pump…
Pitlowie Steading in Glencarse, Carse of Gowrie.
£1.1m house with stunning views of Carse of Gowrie for sale
Dunblane house Dunsinnan for sale
Five-bedroom house on desirable Dunblane street on sale for £1.25 million
Omaze launch Loch Rannoch house competition
Chance to win incredible £4 million Highland Perthshire home with private jetty and tennis…
2

Conversation