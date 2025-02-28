6 Tayside and Stirling property projects up for Scotland’s top architecture awards

A Perth primary school has been shortlisted for Scotland’s top architecture awards.

Riverside became the first passivhaus primary school building in Scotland when it opened in June 2023.

The £16.5 million project, designed by Architype, replaced North Muirton and Balhousie primary schools.

It was constructed on Argyll Road, next to the former North Muirton building.

It is one of six property projects in Tayside and Stirling shortlisted for the 2025 Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) Awards.

These are:

Ellengowan Regeneration, Dundee by Collective Architecture

The Seed, Dundee by Kirsty Maguire Architect

Riverside Primary School, Perth by Architype

Athron Hill – phases 1 & 2, Kinrossshire by Fraser/Livingstone Architects

Gartnerichnich Cottage, Aberfoyle by Dualchas Architects

HMP & YOI Stirling by Holmes Miller Architects

They will vie with 17 other projects for Scotland’s national architecture awards.

Ellengowan Regeneration, Dundee

Hillcrest Homes has been regenerating the Ellengowan Drive area of Dundee.

The affordable housing developer is replacing 128 old terraced properties that no longer adhere to modern quality and energy efficiency standards with modern, energy efficient homes.

The initial phase of the project – 70 homes – was completed in 2023 and the first tenants moved in that February.

Another 60 homes are now being built to the south of the site.

These are expected to be completed later in 2025.

The Seed, Dundee

The striking passivhaus in a woodland setting near Liff has already won the area’s top architecture award.

The Seed won the Dundee Institute of Architects’ Supreme Award in 2023.

Taking place annually, the awards celebrate the best new architecture in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

It has been built to passivhaus standards and costs almost nothing to run.

Making it extra special, it’s also designed for two families or groups of friends to live together in mixture of shared and private spaces.

Riverside Primary School, Perth

Riverside Primary School accommodates up to 500 pupils in 16 classrooms, with a further two for future expansion.

Passivhaus buildings are designed and constructed with materials that allow them to be heated or cooled using very little energy.

It means energy consumption at the school has been reduced by 60% to 80%, also aided by solar panels on the roof.

Passivhaus structures are more expensive to build – but this is offset by the reduced energy use.

Athron Hill, Kinross-shire

Athron Hill is a development of 35 contemporary homes in 150 acres of Kinross-shire countryside with breathtaking views towards Loch Leven and the Cleish Hills.

Each home is open plan and designed using natural materials to blend in with the landscape.

There are luxurious finishings throughout.

Gartnerichnich Cottage, Aberfoyle

Gartnerichnich Cottage in Kinlochard is a project by Dualchas Architects.

An old stone cottage near Aberfoyle had fallen into disrepair and was found to be structurally unsound.

But the building had a beautiful charm and a long history, so it was decided to rebuild it.

Sensitive contemporary insertions and subtle alterations to the proportions were made to gain additional space.

And it was also given the insulation values and green technology expected of a modern house.

HMP & YOI Stirling

The new HMP & YOI Stirling custodial facility has already won an award.

Its architect, Holmes Miller, won the health building or project category at the 2024 Scottish Design Awards.

The development was named in eight categories overall.

The new 100-person custodial facility for women in Scotland is considered groundbreaking.

It has received plaudits for its focus on trauma-informed design and rehabilitation.

The facility’s therapeutic environment is based on safety, respect and dignity to improve the mental health and wellbeing of people in custody, staff and visitors.