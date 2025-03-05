Modern home in exclusive Crieff development with ‘exceptional’ energy efficiency for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern home in exclusive Crieff development with ‘exceptional’ energy efficiency for sale

The Crieff home is on the market for offers over £575,000.

By Finn Nixon
15 McGlashan Gardens in Crieff is on the market. Image: Clyde Property
A modern four bedroom villa in the heart of Perthshire has gone on the market.

The Crieff property, built by Struan Homes, has “exceptional energy efficiency”.

It is part of the town’s McGlashan Gardens development and offers two floors of attractive and spacious accommodation.

Sustainability has been at the forefront of the property’s design, with the villa combining solar panels, a solar storage battery and an EV charger to help lower energy costs.

The contemporary home in Crieff. Image: Clyde Property

The house also features efficient insulation and underfloor heating.

And the outer walls of the property incorporate a prominent stone feature.

Crieff property is contemporary and spacious

The ground-floor of the property hosts a bright and expansive hallway, which leads to an open-plan area well-suited for family entertainment.

Meanwhile, a contemporary kitchen features a central island and breakfast bar, as well as smooth surfaces and high-quality appliances.

The ground floor is also home to a dining area, utility room and a guest toilet.

Large windows enhance the layout by bringing in natural light and porch doors lead to an attractive and neat garden.

The attractive entrance to the property. Image: Clyde Property
The open-plan family area. Image: Clyde Property
The ground floor is bright and spacious. Image: Clyde Property
Expansive windows bring in natural light. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen features a contemporary island. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen contains high-quality appliances. Image: Clyde Property
The utility room. Image: Clyde Property
The lower floor is well-suited for family entertainment. Image: Clyde Property
The ‘stunning’ staircase. Image: Clyde Property

The upper floor of the property is accessed via a staircase featuring a glazed side panel.

This floor hosts the master bedroom and en-suite.

A second bedroom features a glass panelled balcony that overlooks the ground floor.

The upstairs landing. Image: Clyde Property
The master bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
The second bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
One of the other bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property
The family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
A shower. Image: Clyde Property
The property offers potential office space. Image: Clyde Property

Two other bedrooms on the upper floor have access to the luxurious family bathroom.

The property’s rear garden is fully enclosed and combines grassy and paved areas, making it highly-suited to hosting gatherings.

Meanwhile, the front garden is home to a driveway constructed by single blocks, a porch and access to the attached garage.

The garden combines grassy and paved spaces. Image: Clyde Property
The rear garden. Image: Clyde Property

The property is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £575,000.

The Courier has also taken a look at a stunning seafront cottage, which is on the market in the East Neuk of Fife.

