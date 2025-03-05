Modern home in exclusive Crieff development with ‘exceptional’ energy efficiency for sale

A modern four bedroom villa in the heart of Perthshire has gone on the market.

The Crieff property, built by Struan Homes, has “exceptional energy efficiency”.

It is part of the town’s McGlashan Gardens development and offers two floors of attractive and spacious accommodation.

Sustainability has been at the forefront of the property’s design, with the villa combining solar panels, a solar storage battery and an EV charger to help lower energy costs.

The house also features efficient insulation and underfloor heating.

And the outer walls of the property incorporate a prominent stone feature.

Crieff property is contemporary and spacious

The ground-floor of the property hosts a bright and expansive hallway, which leads to an open-plan area well-suited for family entertainment.

Meanwhile, a contemporary kitchen features a central island and breakfast bar, as well as smooth surfaces and high-quality appliances.

The ground floor is also home to a dining area, utility room and a guest toilet.

Large windows enhance the layout by bringing in natural light and porch doors lead to an attractive and neat garden.

The upper floor of the property is accessed via a staircase featuring a glazed side panel.

This floor hosts the master bedroom and en-suite.

A second bedroom features a glass panelled balcony that overlooks the ground floor.

Two other bedrooms on the upper floor have access to the luxurious family bathroom.

The property’s rear garden is fully enclosed and combines grassy and paved areas, making it highly-suited to hosting gatherings.

Meanwhile, the front garden is home to a driveway constructed by single blocks, a porch and access to the attached garage.

The property is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £575,000.

