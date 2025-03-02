Cottage in stunning seafront location in Fife’s East Neuk for sale

A stunning seafront cottage in Fife’s East Neuk has come up for sale.

Spanning three floors, the “highly established” holiday let in Pitnenweem boasts breathtaking views over the beach and beyond.

Blending timeless charm with breathtaking views, the five-bedroom property sits at the heart of the village harbour.

The home is described as “rarely available” by estate agent Rettie.

The ground floor features a south-east-facing living room overlooking the sea below.

A spacious kitchen/dining room is opposite.

A small utility room and bathroom complete this floor.

Three bedrooms are on the next floor, and another living room takes full advantage of the location.

The master bedroom is on the second floor of the home and features coombed ceilings with two skylights.

Another south-east-facing double bedroom is across the landing.

A second bathroom completes this floor.

Moving outside, a charming courtyard leads up to a small garden.

To the front, there is direct beach access via stone steps.

On-street parking is available on the surrounding streets.

The West Shore property is on the market with Rettie for offers over £665,000.

