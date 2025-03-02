Cottage in stunning seafront location in Fife’s East Neuk for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cottage in stunning seafront location in Fife’s East Neuk for sale

The Pittenweem home is on the market for overs £665,000.

By Andrew Robson
4 West Shore, Pittenweem
4 West Shore in Pittenweem is on the market. Image: Rettie

A stunning seafront cottage in Fife’s East Neuk has come up for sale.

Spanning three floors, the “highly established” holiday let in Pitnenweem boasts breathtaking views over the beach and beyond.

Blending timeless charm with breathtaking views, the five-bedroom property sits at the heart of the village harbour.

The home is described as “rarely available” by estate agent Rettie.

The seafront cottage in Pittenweem.
The seafront cottage in Pittenweem. Image: Rettie

The ground floor features a south-east-facing living room overlooking the sea below.

A spacious kitchen/dining room is opposite.

A small utility room and bathroom complete this floor.

Three bedrooms are on the next floor, and another living room takes full advantage of the location.

The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The dining area.
The dining area. Image: Rettie
The coastline is visible from the dining room
The coastline is visible from the dining room. Image: Retie
The living room.
The living room. Image: Retitie
A fireplace sits at the heart of the living room
A fireplace is at the heart of the living room. Image: Rettie
A bedroom.
A bedroom. Image: Rettie
Another bedroom in the Pittenweem Cottage for Sale
Another bedroom. Image: Rettie
The ground floor bathroom.
The ground-floor bathroom. Image: Rettie

The master bedroom is on the second floor of the home and features coombed ceilings with two skylights.

Another south-east-facing double bedroom is across the landing.

A second bathroom completes this floor.

The master bedroom on the top floor.
The master bedroom on the top floor. Image: Rettie
The master bedroom features a coombed ceiling.
The master bedroom features a coombed ceiling. Image: Rettie
A second bedroom on the top floor in the Pittenweem Cottage for Sale
A second bedroom on the top floor. Image: Rettie
The second floor bathroom.
The second-floor bathroom. Image: Rettie

Moving outside, a charming courtyard leads up to a small garden.

To the front, there is direct beach access via stone steps.

On-street parking is available on the surrounding streets.

The garden.
The garden. Image: Rettie
The home sits above the beach
The home is above the beach. Image: Rettie
An aerial shot of the terraced home.
An aerial shot of the terraced home. Image: Rettie
4 West Shore boasts stunning views.
West Shore boasts stunning views. Image: Rettie
There is beach access from the sea wall.
There is beach access from the sea wall. Image: Rettie

The West Shore property is on the market with Rettie for offers over £665,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a “rarely available” cottage nestled in the centre of St Andrews is on sale for more than £1 million.

And in Stirling, an “outstanding” villa in the shadow of the National Wallace Monument has come to the market.

Conversation