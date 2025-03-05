The £350k renovation of Tayview Bar in Newburgh: ‘We were absolutely screwed’

“To put it bluntly, we thought we were absolutely screwed,” Pauline Russell says.

She is recalling the moment she and her partner Mark Ranson, both 59, purchased The Tayview Bar in Newburgh in 2013.

The four-storey listed building, they realised after stripping it back, was rotten from top to bottom.

The works – which required a team of engineers, architects, builders, joiners and plumbers – were going to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The couple first met in Tayview Bar in 2001

Like Pauline says – they were screwed.

But somehow, they found a way.

The newly renovated, much-anticipated Tayview Bar opened its doors in January 2025.

The beloved Fife pub, which dates back to 1873, is more than just a business venture for the couple.

It is where they first met in 2001.

Pauline, originally from Dundee, says: “We got to know one another in the bar, and eventually started a relationship.

“And Mark always said that he would love to own this bar.

“He approached the previous owner and said to him, ‘If you ever decide to sell, please let us know’.

“And so that’s how it came about.”

Fast-forward to 2013 and the previous owner told Mark, who is from St Helens, that he wanted to sell up.

A private sale, without surveyors, was agreed.

“And so we bought it in 2013 thinking it would be a very quick turnaround,” Pauline says.

“We got the keys, we came in, looked at it, and went, ‘Oh my God. What have we done?’

‘It just got more and more devastating’

“We realised we were going to have to shut the doors to do what we needed to do.

“We started ripping it back.

“And it became apparent that the place was absolutely rotten from the top to the bottom.

“It just got more and more devastating.”

This was when Heritage Scotland declared the property at risk – meaning it was structurally unsound.

As a result, the couple were unable to access a loan.

They found themselves in a catch-22 situation: they couldn’t put it back on the market, nor could they afford to renovate.

So they did all they could to scrape together the necessary capital.

This included savings, money from the sale of Mark’s property (he moved in with Pauline) and a little help from their parents.

They also worked seven days a week in their respective jobs – Pauline runs a childminding service and Mark owns carpet shop Newburgh Flooring.

Over 10 years, they spent around £350,000 on the project.

Following the strip-out, the couple rebuilt the structural elements of the property, which includes a basement, a pub and upstairs living quarters.

In the basement, they created a cellar store room and two family rooms.

On the ground floor, they rebuilt the bar and added a kitchenette.

It was a family affair, with help from Pauline’s builder son and joiner dad.

Bespoke bar designed to encourage conversation among customers

Friends who work in the building industry also chipped in.

A lot of thought went into curating a sociable and functional pub.

“The design of the bar itself is ours,” Pauline says.

“We used a local sawmill joiner who shaped the bar to exactly what we wanted.

“We wanted the bar to be big, to allow people to make friends around the bar, to chat across the bar.

“And it’s stunning, it’s beautiful. We just love it.”

“We also wanted cosy corners for couples.

“We wanted to create a really warm feeling by the fire.

“And then over at the other side of the bar, it’s a slightly bigger area, a little bit more modern, [which attracts] the younger crowd.”

The couple have included nods to the pub’s rich history throughout.

“We kept a lot of the features,” Pauline says.

“We took out one of the wooden joists above the window, and we’ve had our joiners use that to make the mantle over the fireplace.

“We wanted to keep it traditional.”

Victorian colours and traditional aesthetic in Tayview Bar

This “oldie worldie” theme is reflected in the Victorian colour theme as well, with red, green and brown used throughout.

Bright lights and mirrors have also been utilised for a modern feel.

Most of the furniture – bar the fitted seats – was bought from Facebook Marketplace and upcycled by Pauline.

She also commissioned two local artists to create paintings for the pub, including a stag in the bar area by Ailsa Duff and an “empowered woman” by her brother Rory in the bathroom.

And then there’s the maisonette above the pub, where the couple live.

On the first floor, Pauline and Mark built a beautiful new spiral staircase, a bathroom, living room, kitchen and a dining room.

On the very top floor, they created two bedrooms and another bathroom.

Pauline says: “We didn’t want to separate the feel of the pub from our home, because we put our heart and soul into it.

“The pub is an extension of our home upstairs, and so some of the colour schemes we’ve used upstairs as well.”

Is there anything left to do?

“We’ve still bits to do upstairs,” Pauline says.

“And we have got so many plans for the pub.

“We have a big car park at the back and we might do something out there.

“But at the moment, we’re still catching our breath.”

With a wobble of emotion in her voice, she stresses how supportive the local community has been during the renovation.

Many of them are now regulars at the busy pub, which has been “stowed out” since it opened.

Reflecting on their journey, Pauline says: “Sometimes I get a bit upset when I talk about what we went through and how we actually got to this point.

“But when we look back now, it’s no regrets. Neither of us have any regrets.”