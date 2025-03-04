Derelict Gleneagles home ideal for a project could be yours – for almost £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict Gleneagles home ideal for a project could be yours – for almost £1m

The four-bed home could generate between £250 and £300 per night as a holiday let.

By Andrew Robson
Ardpeaton on Caledonian Crescent is up for action
Ardpeaton on Caledonian Crescent. Image: Wilsons Auctions

A derelict home just yards from the Gleneagles Hotel is going to auction for almost £1 million.

Ardpeaton, on Caledonian Crescent, is adjacent to the iconic golf course.

But it needs some serious TLC.

The four-bedroom home is described as an “attractive purchase” and will go under the hammer next week.

Entrance driveway to the home
Entrance driveway. Image: Wilson Auctions

The home features a large entrance hall that accesses the living room, dining room, separate sitting room and family room – which could be converted into a fifth bedroom.

The kitchen, a utility room and bathroom complete the ground floor.

Moving upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

One of the living rooms.
One of the living rooms. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The home requires some TLC
The home requires some TLC. Image: Wilsons Auctions
A living area. Image: Wilsons Auctions
A living area. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The kitchen area at home next to Gleneagles Hotel
The kitchen area. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The central hallway.
The central hallway. Image: Wilsons Auctions
A bedroom.
A bedroom. Image: Wilsons Auctions
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Wilsons Auctions
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Wilsons Auctions
Four bedrooms are found upstairs.
Four bedrooms are found upstairs. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The bathroom. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The bathroom. Image: Wilsons Auctions

Agent Wilsons Auctions describes it as an “attractive purchase for a variety of different buyers.”

The firm says the property is ideal for buyers looking for a project or investors seeking to achieve a “very strong” rental or holiday let income.

The property has a home report value of £1.1 million and prospective buyers may be able to rent out the home for £2,500 a month.

Additionally, it could generate between £250 and £300 per night as a holiday let.

Outside the home.
Outside the home. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The home is nestled within trees.
The house is nestled wthin trees. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The property sits yards from the Gleneagles Hotel.
The property sits yards from the Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Wilsons Auctions
The Gleneagles home will go under the hammer next week.
The Gleneagles home will go under the hammer next week. Image: Wilsons Auctions

Ardpeaton will go under the hammer with Wilsons Auctions in Glasgow on Wednesday March 12 at noon.

The property has a guide price of £925,000.

Elsewhere, a stunning seafront cottage in Fife’s East Neuk has come up for sale.

And a £4 million home in Highland Perthshire is being given away in an online draw.

Conversation