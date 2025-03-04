Derelict Gleneagles home ideal for a project could be yours – for almost £1m

A derelict home just yards from the Gleneagles Hotel is going to auction for almost £1 million.

Ardpeaton, on Caledonian Crescent, is adjacent to the iconic golf course.

But it needs some serious TLC.

The four-bedroom home is described as an “attractive purchase” and will go under the hammer next week.

The home features a large entrance hall that accesses the living room, dining room, separate sitting room and family room – which could be converted into a fifth bedroom.

The kitchen, a utility room and bathroom complete the ground floor.

Moving upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

Agent Wilsons Auctions describes it as an “attractive purchase for a variety of different buyers.”

The firm says the property is ideal for buyers looking for a project or investors seeking to achieve a “very strong” rental or holiday let income.

The property has a home report value of £1.1 million and prospective buyers may be able to rent out the home for £2,500 a month.

Additionally, it could generate between £250 and £300 per night as a holiday let.

Ardpeaton will go under the hammer with Wilsons Auctions in Glasgow on Wednesday March 12 at noon.

The property has a guide price of £925,000.

Elsewhere, a stunning seafront cottage in Fife’s East Neuk has come up for sale.

And a £4 million home in Highland Perthshire is being given away in an online draw.