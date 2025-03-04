‘Stunning’ 19th-century Stirlingshire church to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Stunning’ 19th-century Stirlingshire church to be sold at auction

Kilmadock Church in Doune could be turned into housing or offices.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kilmadock Church in Doune. Image: Future Property Auctions
Kilmadock Church in Doune. Image: Future Property Auctions

A “stunning” 19th-century Stirlingshire church is set to be sold at auction.

Kilmadock Church on Main Street in Doune dates from 1822 and is category B-listed.

The building has not been in use for more than 15 years and is now set to go to auction this Thursday with an opening bid of £48,000.

Bids for Kilmadock Church will open at £48,000. Image: Future Property Auctions

The listing with Future Property Auctions describes the building as “stunning”

It says there is potential for the church to be converted into a four-bedroom home.

Subject to planning permission, it could also be turned into housing, a holiday let, offices or an art gallery.

The sweeping staircase in the church. Image: Future Property Auctions
The bottom of the stairs. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Inside the former church. Image: Future Property Auctions
The church’s seating area and balcony. Image: Future Property Auctions
The building could be converted for housing. Image: Future Property Auctions
The church retains many original features. Image: Future Property Auctions

Kilmadock Church is on the Buildings at Risk Register but is said to be in “fair” condition.

It retains many of its original features.

The Courier previously took a look at a list of former church buildings being sold by the Church of Scotland across Tayside and Fife.

