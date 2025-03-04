‘Stunning’ 19th-century Stirlingshire church to be sold at auction

A “stunning” 19th-century Stirlingshire church is set to be sold at auction.

Kilmadock Church on Main Street in Doune dates from 1822 and is category B-listed.

The building has not been in use for more than 15 years and is now set to go to auction this Thursday with an opening bid of £48,000.

The listing with Future Property Auctions describes the building as “stunning”

It says there is potential for the church to be converted into a four-bedroom home.

Subject to planning permission, it could also be turned into housing, a holiday let, offices or an art gallery.

Kilmadock Church is on the Buildings at Risk Register but is said to be in “fair” condition.

It retains many of its original features.

The Courier previously took a look at a list of former church buildings being sold by the Church of Scotland across Tayside and Fife.