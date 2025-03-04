Property ‘Stunning’ 19th-century Stirlingshire church to be sold at auction Kilmadock Church in Doune could be turned into housing or offices. By Lindsey Hamilton March 4 2025, 12:56pm March 4 2025, 12:56pm Share ‘Stunning’ 19th-century Stirlingshire church to be sold at auction Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5193792/kilmadock-church-doune-stirlingshire-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment Kilmadock Church in Doune. Image: Future Property Auctions A “stunning” 19th-century Stirlingshire church is set to be sold at auction. Kilmadock Church on Main Street in Doune dates from 1822 and is category B-listed. The building has not been in use for more than 15 years and is now set to go to auction this Thursday with an opening bid of £48,000. Bids for Kilmadock Church will open at £48,000. Image: Future Property Auctions The listing with Future Property Auctions describes the building as “stunning” It says there is potential for the church to be converted into a four-bedroom home. Subject to planning permission, it could also be turned into housing, a holiday let, offices or an art gallery. The sweeping staircase in the church. Image: Future Property Auctions The bottom of the stairs. Image: Future Property Auctions. Inside the former church. Image: Future Property Auctions The church’s seating area and balcony. Image: Future Property Auctions The building could be converted for housing. Image: Future Property Auctions The church retains many original features. Image: Future Property Auctions Kilmadock Church is on the Buildings at Risk Register but is said to be in “fair” condition. It retains many of its original features. The Courier previously took a look at a list of former church buildings being sold by the Church of Scotland across Tayside and Fife. For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
