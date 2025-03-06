Philp brothers open doors to parents’ ‘upside down’ 790k Broughty Ferry home

pA stunning four-bedroom Broughty Ferry villa owned by former Gillies chairwoman Sheila Philp is under offer after going on sale for £790,000.

The two-storey property, named Fairways, received a “reasonable offer” after just nine days on the market.

‘Upside-down’ house is a 10-minute walk from Broughty Ferry beach

With a south-facing balcony offering stunning views towards Broughty Castle and across the River Tay to Tentsmuir Forest – it’s not hard to see why.

Situated on Castleroy Road, it’s just a 10-minute stroll from Broughty Ferry beach.

92-year-old Sheila – whose grandfather James founded Gillies of Broughty Ferry in 1895 – built the unique “upside-down” house with her late husband Jack in 2004.

This means the communal rooms and the master bedroom are on the main entrance floor, while the other bedrooms are downstairs.

House boasts ‘panoramic views’ over the River Tay

Sheila’s son Ian, 67, says this was done to maximise the views from the public rooms.

Speaking to me on the phone from his parents’ house, named Fairways, he says: “At this moment, I can actually see the Bell Rock White House from the house.

“It’s got panoramic views over the River Tay.

“So all the public rooms have got this view.

“It’s built on a hill, so the downstairs bedrooms don’t have the same view as upstairs.”

Upstairs, there is a dine-in kitchen and two spacious reception rooms – all of which lead to a large outdoor balcony, where Sheila and Jack often enjoyed dinner.

The kitchen’s tasteful fitted cabinetry has an enduring classical design and is accompanied by a central island with an induction hob and hood.

The carpeted living room includes decorative fireplace while the cosy family room continues the statement tartan carpeting from the hall.

The master room is also located on this floor.

Luxury master bedroom includes modern bathroom and walk-in wardrobe

This luxury suite features a fitted dressing room and a modern four-piece bathroom, which includes a bath and a walk-in rainfall shower.

A utility room and a cloakroom are also situated upstairs.

Downstairs is a large lower hall, two double bedrooms with built-in storage, a spacious office and a second bathroom.

Ian says the study could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom.

Is there future renovation potential for new owners?

“The home office could actually be situated out in the downstairs hallway, if needed.

“I’m looking at the space now – it’s quite generous.”

Another potential project for the future owners, Ian says, could be converting the versatile attic.

“They would need to get planning permission for it, but it is a very usable space up there.”

Approached by a generous driveway with electric gates, Fairways is just as impressive on the outside.

It features idyllic wraparound gardens, which Ian says his parents loved.

He says: “Half of it is rough at the back with the trees, and then they’ve got the formal lawn around the side and the front of the house.”

Broughty Ferry villa features wine store

There is also plenty of parking, alongside a double garage and a wine store.

Sheila and Jack spent “a lot of time” with architect Brian Summers designing Fairways.

It was their retirement home.

Ian says: “It was their dream home, and they absolutely loved it because it met all the requirements.

“[My brother and I] were grown up for that stage, so it was just for the two of them,” Ian says.

“But my brother stays down in England, so he came up with his daughter frequently.

“[Mum and dad] enjoyed hosting.”

Jack, who died aged 85, worked in insurance.

He retired as the general manager of what was then known as General Accident Life, later renamed Aviva.

Has the house had much work done over the years?

Ian says: “It’s not really had much done to it at all, because it was built to a very high standard at the time.

“So there’s been very little had to be replaced and renewed.”

The house was erected by Montrose construction firm Pert Bruce using “traditional building methods”.

Broughty Ferry house interiors are classic and elegant

The interiors are classic with a touch of elegance and warmth.

The rooms feature traditional furniture with rich wood finishes.

A variety of colours have been used throughout: soft beige and blue tones in the living room, deep teal in the formal dining room and vibrant yellow in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, the use of plush cushions, patterned carpets and draped curtains exudes a sense of comfort and sophistication.

Decorating was a family affair.

What is the jewel in the crown of Broughty Ferry house?

Ian says: “I helped choose all the floor coverings and get them installed and all the rest of it.

“And my brother helped and chose the furniture for the house as well.”

When I ask Ian what the jewel in the crown of the house is, he says couldn’t single any room out.

“It’s hard because all the rooms have got magnificent views.

“I think the wow factor is undoubtedly the views.

“You have got to see see it to believe it really”