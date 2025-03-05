Modern 3-bedroom Carnoustie bungalow is TSPC’s most viewed property for February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern 3-bedroom Carnoustie bungalow is TSPC’s most viewed property for February

The list included a variety of homes with prices ranging from £105,000 to £790,000.

The Phillip Street property in Carnoustie was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in February. Image: TSPC
By Finn Nixon

A three-bedroom bungalow in Carnoustie was the most viewed listing on the TSPC website in February.

The estate agent has revealed its 10 most viewed properties in Dundee and Angus last month.

Angela Wallace, centre and operations manager at TSPC, said: “Properties listed exclusively for sale on TSPC increased by 10% compared to January 2025 and 7% versus February 2024, giving buyers even more choice.

“At the same time, demand remains strong.

“Under offers have risen by 14% year-on-year, reflecting a competitive market where motivated buyers are acting quickly to secure their ideal home.”

The top 10 most popular properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Carnoustie

Address: 1 Phillip Street, Carnoustie 
Price: Offers over £290,000
Status: Under offer
1 Phillip Street, Carnoustie. Image: TSPC

TSPC’s most viewed property in February was this three-bedroom, semi-detached bungalow in Carnoustie.

The home features a modern open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen area, as well as a utility room.

2. Monifieth

Address: 18 Brook Street, Monifieth 
Price: Offers over £105,000
Status: Under Offer
18 Brook Street, Monifieth. Image: TSPC

The second-most-viewed home was this refurbished one-bedroom property in Monifieth, which went under offer only two days after it was advertised.

It features a fully enclosed private garden, with a patio path and artificial grass.

3. Dundee

Address: 35 Castlewood Avenue, Dundee
Price: Offers over £350,000
Status: Closing date set and awaiting decision from client
35 Castlewood Avenue, Dundee. Image: TSPC

Third place was taken by this spacious four-bedroom detached villa set in the Claverhouse development on the northern edge of Dundee.

The property includes two reception rooms and two bathrooms.

4. Monifieth

Address: 12 Ritchie Avenue, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £275,000
Status: Under offer
12 Ritchie Avenue, Monifieth. Image: TSPC

Next on the list was this three-bedroom detached bungalow in Monifieth, which also features two reception rooms.

It also boasts a “low-maintenance” front garden, a long driveway, and a detached garage, which has an electric door.

5. Dundee

Address: 10a Park Place, Dundee
Price: Offers over £225,000
Status: Active
10a Park Place, Dundee. Image: TSPC

Taking fifth place was this detached four-bedroom villa near Lochee Park in Dundee, which is well-suited for families.

The home features a bright lounge, a spacious kitchen and dining area, a downstairs bedroom and a main bedroom.

6. Dundee

Address: 24 Forfar Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £250,000
Status: Active
24 Forfar Road, Dundee. Image: TSPC

This four-bedroom detached home, offering spacious accommodation and retaining its stunning original features, was sixth on the February list.

The home is located on well-maintained private grounds and is suited as a potential family home.

7. Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Address: Fairways, 1a Castleroy Road, Broughty Ferry 
Price: Offers over £790,000
Status: Under offer
Fairways, 1A Castleroy Terrace, Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

The seventh-most-viewed property was this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Broughty Ferry.

The property has been innovatively designed to have an “upside-down” living design, featuring a first-floor balcony offering stunning views towards the River Tay.

The long driveway is complemented by a double garage.

8. Dundee

Address: 27 Elm Rise, Dundee
Price: Offers over £385,000
Status: Active
27 Elm Rise, Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

This detached home in Ballumbie Garden Estate near Baldovie – which was eighth on last month’s list – is located on a spacious plot in a quiet cul-de-sac.

The ground floor features an expansive lounge, dining room, dining kitchen and utility room.

It also includes a gym/home office, with the upstairs of the home featuring four bedrooms and a study area.

9. Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Address: 15 Tircarra Place, Broughty Ferry 
Price: Offers over £185,000
Status: Under offer
15 Tircarra Place, Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Image: TSPC

Taking the penultimate spot was this modern two-bedroom detached house in Broughty Ferry.

It is located near Reres Park, which has helped to make it a sought-after home.

10. Dundee

Address: Seymour Lodge, 259 Perth Road, Dundee
Price: Fixed at £750,000
Status: Active
Seymour Lodge, 259 Perth Road, Dundee. Image: TSPC

Completing the top 10 viewed properties in February was this 10-bedroom Victorian mansion in Dundee’s West End.

The fully refurbished property, dating back to 1880, made the list for the second month in a row.

It is located within walled grounds and combines historic charm with a contemporary setting, with features including stained glass windows.

Conversation