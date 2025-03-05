Modern 3-bedroom Carnoustie bungalow is TSPC’s most viewed property for February

A three-bedroom bungalow in Carnoustie was the most viewed listing on the TSPC website in February.

The estate agent has revealed its 10 most viewed properties in Dundee and Angus last month.

The list included a variety of homes with prices ranging from £105,000 to £790,000.

Angela Wallace, centre and operations manager at TSPC, said: “Properties listed exclusively for sale on TSPC increased by 10% compared to January 2025 and 7% versus February 2024, giving buyers even more choice.

“At the same time, demand remains strong.

“Under offers have risen by 14% year-on-year, reflecting a competitive market where motivated buyers are acting quickly to secure their ideal home.”

The top 10 most popular properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £290,000

Status: Under offer

TSPC’s most viewed property in February was this three-bedroom, semi-detached bungalow in Carnoustie.

The home features a modern open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen area, as well as a utility room.

2. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £105,000

Status: Under Offer

The second-most-viewed home was this refurbished one-bedroom property in Monifieth, which went under offer only two days after it was advertised.

It features a fully enclosed private garden, with a patio path and artificial grass.

3. Dundee

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Closing date set and awaiting decision from client

Third place was taken by this spacious four-bedroom detached villa set in the Claverhouse development on the northern edge of Dundee.

The property includes two reception rooms and two bathrooms.

4. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £275,000

Status: Under offer

Next on the list was this three-bedroom detached bungalow in Monifieth, which also features two reception rooms.

It also boasts a “low-maintenance” front garden, a long driveway, and a detached garage, which has an electric door.

5. Dundee

Price: Offers over £225,000

Status: Active

Taking fifth place was this detached four-bedroom villa near Lochee Park in Dundee, which is well-suited for families.

The home features a bright lounge, a spacious kitchen and dining area, a downstairs bedroom and a main bedroom.

6. Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Active

This four-bedroom detached home, offering spacious accommodation and retaining its stunning original features, was sixth on the February list.

The home is located on well-maintained private grounds and is suited as a potential family home.

7. Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Price: Offers over £790,000

Status: Under offer

The seventh-most-viewed property was this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Broughty Ferry.

The property has been innovatively designed to have an “upside-down” living design, featuring a first-floor balcony offering stunning views towards the River Tay.

The long driveway is complemented by a double garage.

8. Dundee

Price: Offers over £385,000

Status: Active

This detached home in Ballumbie Garden Estate near Baldovie – which was eighth on last month’s list – is located on a spacious plot in a quiet cul-de-sac.

The ground floor features an expansive lounge, dining room, dining kitchen and utility room.

It also includes a gym/home office, with the upstairs of the home featuring four bedrooms and a study area.

9. Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Price: Offers over £185,000

Status: Under offer

Taking the penultimate spot was this modern two-bedroom detached house in Broughty Ferry.

It is located near Reres Park, which has helped to make it a sought-after home.

10. Dundee

Price: Fixed at £750,000

Status: Active

Completing the top 10 viewed properties in February was this 10-bedroom Victorian mansion in Dundee’s West End.

The fully refurbished property, dating back to 1880, made the list for the second month in a row.

It is located within walled grounds and combines historic charm with a contemporary setting, with features including stained glass windows.