Inside Kirkcaldy’s old social work offices as derelict building up for sale

The former Abbotsford School site has an asking price of £750,000.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The former social work premises in Kirkcaldy. Image: Prime Property Auctions
New photos show the inside of Kirkcaldy’s derelict former social work offices after they were put up for sale.

The building on Ramsay Road is being sold at auction with a guide price of £750,000.

The property, which was built in 1890, was once part of the Abbotsford School campus before later being used by the local authority.

Since closing, several housing developments have been planned for the building but none of them have come to fruition.

However, the property comes with permission to be converted into 18 apartments.

The building has been vandalised with graffiti and many of its windows are now boarded up.

It was also damaged by a fire in 2022 and is described by the Buildings at Risk Register as being in “poor” condition.

Inside the building – once used as a school. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The building is derelict. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The building could be converted into 18 flats. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The property is described as offering a rare development opportunity. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Prime Property Auctions, which is handling the sale, says in its listing: “The project has full planning permission, building warrant, and listed building consent in place, making it fully ready for development.

“The local area has seen some great residential sales recently showing strong demand.

“If developed, the property could potentially achieve a gross development value of £1.71 million based on 18 apartments at £95,000 each.

The building has been targeted with graffiti. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Another room in the derelict building. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Full renovation is required. Image: Prime Property Auctions

“Once developed, the property could lend itself to a variety of uses such as Airbnb or short-term lets, subject to necessary planning and consent.

“The property was previously run as an old school and then used as social work offices and has fantastic potential to be turned into a variety of uses.

“Property requires renovation to benefit from full potential.”

Conversation