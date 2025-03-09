Picturesque countryside cottage near Dunblane for sale

A picturesque countryside cottage near Dunblane has come up for sale.

Situated in Argaty – between Doune and Dunblane – the three-bedroom home combines traditional charm with modern living.

On the market for just under £500,000, Gledview cottage boasts breathtaking countryside views and is in “walk-in” condition.

A wood-burning stove creates a cosy focal point in the living room, with French doors leading to the landscaped gardens.

The kitchen features solid wood and marble worktops, while a handy utility room sits to the side.

A smaller family room provides a second living space and leads directly out to the courtyard garden.

Moving to the right side of the home, the master bedroom boasts its own en-suite shower room.

Two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the offering.

A large gravel driveway leads to the front of the property.

However, the clear highlight is the beautiful landscaped gardens complemented by a small pond to the rear.

Offering mature trees, beech hedging, a manicured lawn, and a spacious patio, it is the perfect place to make the most of the surrounding scenery.

The cottage is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £495,000.

Elsewhere, a modern four bedroom villa in the heart of Perthshire has gone on the market.

And a derelict home just yards from the Gleneagles Hotel is going to auction for almost £1 million.