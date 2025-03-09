Picturesque countryside cottage near Dunblane for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Picturesque countryside cottage near Dunblane for sale

The Argaty home is on the market for just under £500,000.

By Andrew Robson
Gledview cottage for sale near Dunblane.
Gledview cottage. Image: Clyde Property

A picturesque countryside cottage near Dunblane has come up for sale.

Situated in Argaty – between Doune and Dunblane – the three-bedroom home combines traditional charm with modern living.

On the market for just under £500,000, Gledview cottage boasts breathtaking countryside views and is in “walk-in” condition.

A wood-burning stove creates a cosy focal point in the living room, with French doors leading to the landscaped gardens.

The kitchen features solid wood and marble worktops, while a handy utility room sits to the side.

The living room.
The living room. Image: Clyde Property
French doors lead to the garden.
French doors lead to the garden. Image: Clyde Property
A wood burning stove sits at the heart of the living room.
A wood-burning stove sits at the heart of the living room. Image: Clyde Property
The living room.
The living room. Image: Clyde Property
A dining table sits at the back of the living room.
A dining table sits at the back of the living room. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen features wood and marble worktops.
The kitchen features wood and marble worktops. Image: Clyde Property
A utility room sits off the kitchen.
A utility room sits off the kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
The utility room
The utility room. Image: Clyde Property
The hallway.
The hallway. Image: Clyde Property
The entrance
The entrance. Image: Clyde Property

A smaller family room provides a second living space and leads directly out to the courtyard garden.

Moving to the right side of the home, the master bedroom boasts its own en-suite shower room.

Two more double bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the offering.

A second living area.
A second living area. Image: Clyde Property
The family room.
The family room. Image: Clyde Property
The master bedroom
The master bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
Built-in wardrobes in the master bedroom.
Built-in wardrobes in the master bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
Inside the master bedroom.
Inside the master bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
Another bedroom in the Dunblane cottage for sale
Another bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The third bedroom.
The third bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The en-suite.
The en-suite. Image: Clyde Property
A family bathroom completes the offering.
A family bathroom completes the offering. Image: Clyde Property

A large gravel driveway leads to the front of the property.

However, the clear highlight is the beautiful landscaped gardens complemented by a small pond to the rear.

Offering mature trees, beech hedging, a manicured lawn, and a spacious patio, it is the perfect place to make the most of the surrounding scenery.

The entrance.
The entrance. Image: Clyde Property
A pond sits in the courtyard garden at the Dunblane cottage
A pond sits in the courtyard garden. Image: Clyde Property
The spacious patio
The spacious patio. Image: Clyde Property
Patio doors lead to the garden.
Patio doors lead to the garden. Image: Clyde Property
The garden.
The garden. Image: Clyde Property
The outdoor space
The outdoor space. Image: Clyde Property
The garden features mature trees, beech hedging and a lawn.
The garden features mature trees, beech hedging and a lawn. Image: Clyde Property
The picturesque surroundings of the cottage for sale near dunblane
The picturesque surroundings. Image: Clyde Property

The cottage is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £495,000.

Elsewhere, a modern four bedroom villa in the heart of Perthshire has gone on the market.

And a derelict home just yards from the Gleneagles Hotel is going to auction for almost £1 million.

