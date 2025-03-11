Inside £3 million Stirlingshire country home on 80-acre estate with equestrian facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside £3 million Stirlingshire country home on 80-acre estate with equestrian facilities

Old Ballinkrain House offers stunning views of the Campsie Fells hills.

By Finn Nixon
Old Ballinkinrain House is near Balfron in Stirlingshire. Image: Savills
Old Ballinkinrain House is near Balfron in Stirlingshire. Image: Savills

A house on a historic Stirlingshire estate has gone on the market for nearly £3 million.

Old Ballikinrain House is set among 80-acre grounds near Balfron and offers stunning views of the Campsie Fells hills.

The estate  – about 23 miles west of Stirling – is also home to a two-bedroom gate lodge, a three-bedroom coach house and equestrian facilities.

There has reportedly been a home on the site since the middle of the 14th century, but the existing property – also known as Ballikinrain Castle – was built in 1862.

An open-plan kitchen, sitting and family area is a highlight of the main house.

Eye-catching exposed cross beams built from Douglas fir tree wood are a feature of this part of the property and oak was used to construct the kitchen.

Old Ballikinrain House is located near the Campsie Fells. Image: Savills
Old Ballikinrain House from the air. Image: Savills
Another aerial shot of Old Ballikinrain House and its grounds. Image: Savills
The front of the house. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The dining room. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen seating area. Image: Savills
The family dining room. Image: Savills

Two arches lead into the open-plan family and dining room.

A sunroom on one side, along with roof lights and windows, mean natural light streams into this room.

The main reception room features high ceilings, attractive fireplaces and chandeliers.

An archway also leads to a garden room from the drawing room.

The dining room has an open fireplace, timber flooring, sash and case windows, and another archway which leads to a snug room.

The conservatory. Image: Savills
Another sitting room. Image: Savills
The reception hall. Image: Savills
The hallway. Image: Savills
The garden room. Image: Savills
The utility room. Image: Savills
The gym. Image: Savills

Old Ballikinrain has seven bedrooms.

These are complemented by six bathrooms, which feature roll-top baths and stylish contemporary shower units with heated towel rails.

In the grounds is a red sandstone coach house.

It forms a U-shape building due to being merged with a former stable block.

The snug room. Image: Savills
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
A bathroom. Image: Savills
The shower room. Image: Savills
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
A bathroom with a freestanding bath. Image: Savills
The home has seven bedrooms. Image: Savills
West Gate Lodge. Image: Savills
The West Gate Lodge sitting room. Image: Savills
The West Gate Lodge kitchen. Image: Savills
The coach house. Image: Savills

The coach house was renovated into further accommodation, which includes three bedrooms.

Additionally, a former bothy is now home to an office, which has a shower room.

Meanwhile, the West Gate Lodge is located next to the driveway, which leads to the main house.

It was also recently restored into an attractive two-bedroom property.

The grounds are mainly mixed woodland but there are lawns near the house.

The summerhouse. Image: Savills
The conservatory from the outside. Image: Savills
The gardens surrounding the house. Image: Savills
The paddocks. Image: Savills

“Dramatic” outdoor lighting and a contemporary summerhouse with decking also enhance the outdoor space.

Old Ballikinrain House is being marketed by Savills for offers over £2.95 million.

The Courier has also taken a look inside seven of the most expensive homes for sale in the Stirling area.

Elsewhere, a picturesque countryside cottage near Dunblane has gone on the market.

