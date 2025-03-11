Inside £3 million Stirlingshire country home on 80-acre estate with equestrian facilities

A house on a historic Stirlingshire estate has gone on the market for nearly £3 million.

Old Ballikinrain House is set among 80-acre grounds near Balfron and offers stunning views of the Campsie Fells hills.

The estate – about 23 miles west of Stirling – is also home to a two-bedroom gate lodge, a three-bedroom coach house and equestrian facilities.

There has reportedly been a home on the site since the middle of the 14th century, but the existing property – also known as Ballikinrain Castle – was built in 1862.

An open-plan kitchen, sitting and family area is a highlight of the main house.

Eye-catching exposed cross beams built from Douglas fir tree wood are a feature of this part of the property and oak was used to construct the kitchen.

Two arches lead into the open-plan family and dining room.

A sunroom on one side, along with roof lights and windows, mean natural light streams into this room.

The main reception room features high ceilings, attractive fireplaces and chandeliers.

An archway also leads to a garden room from the drawing room.

The dining room has an open fireplace, timber flooring, sash and case windows, and another archway which leads to a snug room.

Old Ballikinrain has seven bedrooms.

These are complemented by six bathrooms, which feature roll-top baths and stylish contemporary shower units with heated towel rails.

In the grounds is a red sandstone coach house.

It forms a U-shape building due to being merged with a former stable block.

The coach house was renovated into further accommodation, which includes three bedrooms.

Additionally, a former bothy is now home to an office, which has a shower room.

Meanwhile, the West Gate Lodge is located next to the driveway, which leads to the main house.

It was also recently restored into an attractive two-bedroom property.

The grounds are mainly mixed woodland but there are lawns near the house.

“Dramatic” outdoor lighting and a contemporary summerhouse with decking also enhance the outdoor space.

Old Ballikinrain House is being marketed by Savills for offers over £2.95 million.

The Courier has also taken a look inside seven of the most expensive homes for sale in the Stirling area.

Elsewhere, a picturesque countryside cottage near Dunblane has gone on the market.