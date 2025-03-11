West Fife home with stunning Firth of Forth views hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

West Fife home with stunning Firth of Forth views hits market

The property in Limekilns, near Dunfermline, takes full advantage of its waterside position.

By Andrew Robson
West Fife home with stunning Firth of Forth views hits market
The Limekilns home has stunning views over the Firth of Forth. Image: Strutt & Parker

A modern west Fife home with stunning Firth of Forth views has hit the market.

The three-bedroom home in Limekilns, near Dunfermline, takes full advantage of its waterside position.

Full-height windows and sliding glass doors flood the home with natural light while a decked terrace provides the perfect position to take in the scenery.

The Charles Way South home is on the market for offers over £545,000.

Having been renovated and expanded, the property features an impressive open-plan modern living space.

The open plan kitchen dining room
The open-plan kitchen/dining room. Image: Strutt & Parker
Views of the Firth of Forth from the house.
Views of the Firth of Forth from the house. Image: Strutt & Parker
Natural light floods the home.
Natural light floods the home. Image: Strutt & Parker
The living room
The living room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The living room is sits off the kitchen.
The living room sits off the kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker

The home also has a standout master bedroom, which features a large en-suite bathroom with free-standing bath, a spacious dressing room and a private west-facing balcony.

The second bedroom also benefits from an en-suite shower room.

A third double bedroom and spacious family bathroom complete the home.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
Another bedroom
Another bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
The second bedroom also features an en-suite.
The second bedroom also features an en-suite. Image: Strutt & Parker
The third bedroom.
The third bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
The master en-suite.
The master en-suite. Image: Strutt & Parker
An en-suite shower room
An en-suite shower room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Strutt & Parker

Outside, the property enjoys direct access to the coastal path via the back garden.

At the front is a paved driveway and a separate double garage, providing ample space for parking.

Meanwhile, the garden features a rear terrace with a glass balustrade – making the most of the stunning views – and a neatly kept lawn.

The double garage.
The double garage. Image: Strutt & Parker
A smaller rear balcony sits off the master bedroom.
A smaller rear balcony sits off the master bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
Windows flood the home with natural light
Windows flood the home with natural light. Image: Strutt & Parker
The waterfront Charles Way South home.
The waterfront Charles Way South home. Image: Strutt & Parker
The home has direct access to the Firth of Forth.
The home has direct access to the coast. Image: Strutt & Parker
Views of the Queensferry Crossing in the distance.
Views of the Queensferry Crossing in the distance. Image: Strutt & Parker

The home is on the market with Strutt and Parker for offers over £545,000.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look inside an “upside-down” Broughty Ferry home which also boasts spectacular views of the water.

More from Property

Old Ballinkinrain House is near Balfron in Stirlingshire. Image: Savills
Inside £3m Stirlingshire country home on 80-acre estate with equestrian facilities
Gledview cottage for sale near Dunblane.
Picturesque countryside cottage near Dunblane for sale
The former social work premises in Kirkcaldy. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Inside Kirkcaldy's old social work offices as derelict building up for sale
Ian and Alistair Philp at their parents' beautiful Broughty Ferry house. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Philp brothers open doors to parents' 'upside down' £790k Broughty Ferry home
The Phillip Street property in Carnoustie was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in February. Image: TSPC
Modern 3-bedroom Carnoustie bungalow is TSPC's most viewed property for February
15 McGlashan Gardens in Crieff is on the market. Image: Clyde Property
Modern home in exclusive Crieff development with 'exceptional' energy efficiency for sale
2
Pauline Russell and Mark Ranson bought The Tayview Bar in 2013. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The £350k renovation of Tayview Bar: A home from home for the Newburgh community
3
Ardpeaton on Caledonian Crescent is up for action
Derelict Gleneagles home ideal for a project could be yours - for almost £1m
Kilmadock Church in Doune. Image: Future Property Auctions
'Stunning' 19th-century Stirlingshire church to be sold at auction
4 West Shore, Pittenweem
Cottage in stunning seafront location in Fife's East Neuk for sale

Conversation