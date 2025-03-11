West Fife home with stunning Firth of Forth views hits market

A modern west Fife home with stunning Firth of Forth views has hit the market.

The three-bedroom home in Limekilns, near Dunfermline, takes full advantage of its waterside position.

Full-height windows and sliding glass doors flood the home with natural light while a decked terrace provides the perfect position to take in the scenery.

The Charles Way South home is on the market for offers over £545,000.

Having been renovated and expanded, the property features an impressive open-plan modern living space.

The home also has a standout master bedroom, which features a large en-suite bathroom with free-standing bath, a spacious dressing room and a private west-facing balcony.

The second bedroom also benefits from an en-suite shower room.

A third double bedroom and spacious family bathroom complete the home.

Outside, the property enjoys direct access to the coastal path via the back garden.

At the front is a paved driveway and a separate double garage, providing ample space for parking.

Meanwhile, the garden features a rear terrace with a glass balustrade – making the most of the stunning views – and a neatly kept lawn.

The home is on the market with Strutt and Parker for offers over £545,000.

