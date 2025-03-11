‘Enchanting’ 9-bedroom Kinross-shire country mansion for sale

An “enchanting” Kinross-shire mansion has gone up for sale with a seven-figure asking price.

Briglands House in Rumbling Bridge is set in more than six acres of land.

The B-listed family home is described as one of Scotland’s finest examples of the work of renowned late 19th/early 20th-century architect Sir Robert Lorimer.

Set over three floors, the nine-bedroom property boasts historic charm and modern luxury.

In the central and east wings of Briglands House, there are five reception rooms, six bedrooms, two offices, and three bathrooms.

On the second floor, a gallery is currently used as a children’s playroom with a vaulted ceiling and two concealed doors.

The west wing is comprised of a living and dining room, a snug, kitchen, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

The open-plan kitchen and living area spans 600 sq ft and opens directly to a courtyard garden.

The outbuilding has a workshop, garage, greenhouse, and wood store, and there is an extensive private drive.

The 6.5-acre estate offers privacy and seclusion with a woodland screening the manicured grounds which feature a croquet lawn and a rose garden.

Briglands House is being marketed by Cullerton’s for offers over £1.4 million.

