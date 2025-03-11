‘Enchanting’ 9-bedroom Kinross-shire country mansion for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Enchanting’ 9-bedroom Kinross-shire country mansion for sale

Briglands House in Rumbling Bridge is set in more than six acres of grounds.

By Lucy Scarlett
Briglands House
Briglands House. Image: Cullerton's

An “enchanting” Kinross-shire mansion has gone up for sale with a seven-figure asking price.

Briglands House in Rumbling Bridge is set in more than six acres of land.

The B-listed family home is described as one of Scotland’s finest examples of the work of renowned late 19th/early 20th-century architect Sir Robert Lorimer.

Set over three floors, the nine-bedroom property boasts historic charm and modern luxury.

Briglands House.
The property is set on 6.5 acres of land. Image: Cullerton’s
Briglands House.
The traditional country mansion. Image: Cullerton’s
Briglands House.
The home was designed by Sir Robert Lorimer. Image: Cullerton’s

In the central and east wings of Briglands House, there are five reception rooms, six bedrooms, two offices, and three bathrooms.

On the second floor, a gallery is currently used as a children’s playroom with a vaulted ceiling and two concealed doors.

The west wing is comprised of a living and dining room, a snug, kitchen, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

Reception room.
A reception room with stunning garden views. Image: Cullerton’s
Gallery.
The gallery is currently used as a playroom. Image: Cullerton’s
Study.
A study. Image: Cullerton’s
Boot room.
The boot room. Image: Cullerton’s
Kitchen and snug.
The open-plan kitchen and living room. Image: Cullerton’s
Sitting room.
The colourful sitting room. Image: Cullerton’s
Bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Cullerton’s
Bathroom.
One of the bathrooms. Image: Cullerton’s

The open-plan kitchen and living area spans 600 sq ft and opens directly to a courtyard garden.

The outbuilding has a workshop, garage, greenhouse, and wood store, and there is an extensive private drive.

The 6.5-acre estate offers privacy and seclusion with a woodland screening the manicured grounds which feature a croquet lawn and a rose garden.

Coquet lawn.
The croquet lawn. Image: Cullerton’s
Courtyard.
One of the courtyards. Image: Cullerton’s

Briglands House is being marketed by Cullerton’s for offers over £1.4 million.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, a derelict Gleneagles home has come onto the market for nearly £1m.

And another multi-million-pound country residence has hit the market in Stirlingshire.

Conversation