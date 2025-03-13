Two Kirkcaldy period homes a stone’s throw apart for sale at £750k each

Two period homes just a stone’s throw apart in Kirkcaldy have gone up for sale.

The properties on Swan Road and East Fergus Place each boast six bedrooms.

One also comes with planning permission for an indoor swimming pool.

Both houses command the same asking price of offers over £750,000 each.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the Kirkcaldy homes.

Broomlea, Swan Road

Broomlea is a restored Victorian detached villa previously used as an office building.

The lounge features ornate cornicing, a ceiling rose, a bay window and a wood-burning stove.

A second sitting room is positioned opposite the lounge to the front of the property.

The open-plan dining kitchen has an island, underfloor heating and bi-fold doors that open onto the back garden.

There is also a dining room with a gas flame fire.

A bathroom and utility room complete the ground floor.

Two large bedrooms, one currently in use as a stylish bar/entertaining room, sit on the mezzanine floor.

The top floor offers four further bedrooms, including the master bedroom.

This bedroom features a bay window and benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom.

A shower room completes this level.

There is garden space at the front and back of the house.

The large back garden is surrounded by a stone wall and features a summerhouse.

There is also a raised patio, along with a parking space in front of a detached double garage.

Broomlea is being marketed for sale by Saxton Residential.

East Fergus Place

This former manse on East Fergus Place has been modernised and extended.

The dual-aspect lounge retains its period charm with an ornate fireplace and detailed cornicing.

There is a dining room, and an open-plan kitchen and family area that serves as the heart of the home.

This space has bi-folding doors that connect to the back garden.

A utility room offers additional storage and access to the front garden.

Completing the ground floor is a study/bedroom, playroom, cloakroom and another bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

The original staircase leads to the five other bedrooms, including the main suite.

This room features a dressing room and an en-suite with a rainfall shower.

Another bathroom comes with a freestanding bath and a separate shower.

The basement area provides four individual rooms.

This could be converted into additional living space or a separate apartment, with potential rental income.

The back garden, enclosed by a B-listed high stone wall, has a patio and play area.

The property has planning permission already secured for a garage, gym, and indoor swimming pool.

Saxton Residential is also marketing this home for sale.

