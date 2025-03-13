Two Kirkcaldy period homes a stone’s throw apart for sale at £750k each

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Kirkcaldy period homes a stone’s throw apart for sale at £750k each

One of the houses comes with planning permission for an indoor swimming pool.

By Ben MacDonald
Broomlea, Kirkcaldy
Broomlea, one of the houses up for sale. Image: Saxton Residential Date; 12/03/2025

Two period homes just a stone’s throw apart in Kirkcaldy have gone up for sale.

The properties on Swan Road and East Fergus Place each boast six bedrooms.

One also comes with planning permission for an indoor swimming pool.

Both houses command the same asking price of offers over £750,000 each.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the Kirkcaldy homes.

Broomlea, Swan Road

Broomlea is a restored Victorian detached villa previously used as an office building.

The lounge features ornate cornicing, a ceiling rose, a bay window and a wood-burning stove.

A second sitting room is positioned opposite the lounge to the front of the property.

The open-plan dining kitchen has an island, underfloor heating and bi-fold doors that open onto the back garden.

There is also a dining room with a gas flame fire.

A bathroom and utility room complete the ground floor.

The lounge. Image: Saxton Residential
The sitting room. Image: Saxton Residential
The kitchen. Image: Saxton Residential
The dining room. Image: Saxton Residential
The bathroom. Image: Saxton Residential

Two large bedrooms, one currently in use as a stylish bar/entertaining room, sit on the mezzanine floor.

The top floor offers four further bedrooms, including the master bedroom.

This bedroom features a bay window and benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom.

A shower room completes this level.

A bedroom is in use as an entertaining space. Image: Saxton Residential
The bedroom on the mezzanine. Image: Saxton Residential
The main bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Saxton Residential
A top-floor bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential
The office. Image: Saxton Residential

There is garden space at the front and back of the house.

The large back garden is surrounded by a stone wall and features a summerhouse.

There is also a raised patio, along with a parking space in front of a detached double garage.

Broomlea is being marketed for sale by Saxton Residential.

The back garden. Image: Saxton Residential
The summerhouse. Image: Saxton Residential
Space for parking. Image: Saxton Residential

East Fergus Place

This former manse on East Fergus Place has been modernised and extended.

The dual-aspect lounge retains its period charm with an ornate fireplace and detailed cornicing.

There is a dining room, and an open-plan kitchen and family area that serves as the heart of the home.

The East Fergus Place house. Image: Saxton Residential

This space has bi-folding doors that connect to the back garden.

A utility room offers additional storage and access to the front garden.

Completing the ground floor is a study/bedroom, playroom, cloakroom and another bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

The kitchen. Image: Saxton Residential
The family area. Image: Saxton Residential
The lounge. Image: Saxton Residential
The playroom. Image: Saxton Residential
The ground-floor bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential
The shower room. Image: Saxton Residential

The original staircase leads to the five other bedrooms, including the main suite.

This room features a dressing room and an en-suite with a rainfall shower.

Another bathroom comes with a freestanding bath and a separate shower.

The main bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential
The bathroom. Image: Saxton Residential
The second bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential
The third bedroom. Image: Saxton Residential

The basement area provides four individual rooms.

This could be converted into additional living space or a separate apartment, with potential rental income.

The back garden, enclosed by a B-listed high stone wall, has a patio and play area.

The property has planning permission already secured for a garage, gym, and indoor swimming pool.

Saxton Residential is also marketing this home for sale.

The basement. Image: Saxton Residential
The back garden. Image: Saxton Residential

Elsewhere in Kirkcaldy, the former Abbotshall School site is to be sold at auction with an asking price of £750,000.

The Courier has also taken a look inside four of the most expensive homes for sale in the west Fife area.

