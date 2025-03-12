‘Charming’ 3-bedroom apartment inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry for sale

A three-bedroom apartment inside the former Hotel Broughty Ferry has gone up for sale.

The property on West Queen Street is described as “charming” by agent Thorntons.

The flat is one of eight created when the hotel was converted about five years ago.

Set over two floors, the apartment also has three bathrooms – including two en-suites – a spacious open-plan lounge and kitchen, an office/study, a utility room, and a walk-in store.

The flat further benefits from gas central heating, a security alarm system and modern fixtures and decor.

There are also two designated parking spaces at the back of the building.

The property – just a stone’s throw from Broughty Ferry waterfront – is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £335,000.

Hotel Broughty Ferry – which included a popular restaurant – was put up for sale in 2018 for more than £800,000.

Plans were then approved in 2020 to convert the building into housing.

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry, it has been confirmed that work to build a care home on the site of the former Cambustay Hotel will start later this year.