Home Lifestyle Property

‘Charming’ 3-bedroom apartment inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry for sale

The modern flat features three bathrooms, a study and walk-in storage.

By Finn Nixon
The former Hotel Broughty Ferry, which has been turned into flats. Image: Thorntons
The former Hotel Broughty Ferry, which has been turned into flats. Image: Thorntons

A three-bedroom apartment inside the former Hotel Broughty Ferry has gone up for sale.

The property on West Queen Street is described as “charming” by agent Thorntons.

The flat is one of eight created when the hotel was converted about five years ago.

Set over two floors, the apartment also has three bathrooms – including two en-suites – a spacious open-plan lounge and kitchen, an office/study, a utility room, and a walk-in store.

The entrance to the apartment. Image: Thorntons
The open-plan lounge and kitchen. Image: Thorntons
The kitchen area. Image: Thorntons
Another lounge area. Image: Thorntons
The windows let plenty of natural light into the apartment. Image: Thorntons
Storage space. Image: Thorntons
The apartment has a contemporary feel. Image: Thorntons
The utility room. Image: Thorntons

The flat further benefits from gas central heating, a security alarm system and modern fixtures and decor.

There are also two designated parking spaces at the back of the building.

The property – just a stone’s throw from Broughty Ferry waterfront – is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £335,000.

The master bedroom. Image: Thorntons
The main bedroom is spacious. Image: Thorntons
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
One of the bathrooms. Image: Thorntons
A shower room. Image: Thorntons

Hotel Broughty Ferry – which included a popular restaurant – was put up for sale in 2018 for more than £800,000.

Plans were then approved in 2020 to convert the building into housing.

Elsewhere in Broughty Ferry, it has been confirmed that work to build a care home on the site of the former Cambustay Hotel will start later this year.

Conversation