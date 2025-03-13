Incredible medieval castle with tower near Stirling on sale for £1.2million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Incredible medieval castle with tower near Stirling on sale for £1.2million

Plane Castle, near Plean, is on the market. The sale includes the castle's tower, an adjoining manor house and two three-bedroom homes on the grounds.

By Finn Nixon
Plane Castle near Plean has gone on the market. Image: Rettie
Plane Castle near Plean has gone on the market. Image: Rettie

A medieval castle in Stirlingshire has gone on the market with an asking price of £1.2million.

Plane Castle, near Plean, includes a 14th-century tower and a 16th-century adjoining manor house.

The sale also includes two additional three-bedroom properties: Guard’s Cottage and Mill House.

An aerial view of Plane Castle. Image: Rettie
The 14th-century tower. Image: Rettie
The Manor House. Image: Rettie

The castle is set in nearly 2.9-acre grounds and offers stunning views of the historic Carse of Stirling landscape.

An entrance hall welcomes visitors to the manor house, which also features a dining room and a combined kitchen and breakfast room.

The manor house also features a sitting room with a guard room and wine cellar, as well as a bathroom.

This is complemented by a great hall, a pantry, and a store.

Meanwhile, the accommodation includes a main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

There is also a second en-suite double bedroom, two additional double bedrooms, a family bedroom, and another bathroom.

Inside the Manor House

A fireplace in the Manor House. Image: Rettie
A dining room. Image: Rettie
A sitting room. Image: Rettie
A kitchen. Image: Rettie
A stairwell. Image: Rettie
A dining room. Image: Rettie
A dining room. Image: Rettie
A bathroom. Image: Rettie
A shower room. Image: Rettie
A shower room. Image: Rettie

Inside the Tower

The 14th-century tower is also home to an entrance hall, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

A highlight of the tower is the medieval dining hall. It also hosts two double bedrooms, a shower room, and a third floor sitting room offering a good viewpoint.

A sitting room. Image: Rettie
A utility room. Image: Rettie
A bedroom. Image: Rettie
A bedroom. Image: Rettie

Inside Guards Cottage

The Guards Cottage includes a porch, sitting room, dining room, and a kitchen.

The next owners of the cottage will also be able to enjoy a study, conservatory, three bedrooms, a family bathroom, a shower room, and the use of a garage.

An aerial view of the Guards Cottage. Image: Rettie
A sitting room. Image: Rettie
A kitchen. Image: Rettie
A bedroom. Image: Rettie
A bathroom. Image: Rettie

Meanwhile, the Mill House has an entrance hall, a cloakroom with two bathrooms, a utility room, a storeroom, a workshop, and another garage.

It also has an open-plan sitting room and dining room, a kitchen, a main bedroom with en-suite shower room, a combined study and bedroom, and a bathroom.

The Mill House also hosts a central library and gallery, another double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and an alternative double bedroom, which has an en-suite shower room.

Estate agent Rettie has described the Mill House as having a “wealth of whimsical charm” thanks to its location near a peaceful former mill pond, plus a boathouse with stunning views and a patio.

A stone-pillared entrance leads to a cobblestone courtyard with car parking within the castle’s grounds.

However, Mill House has a separate entrance from the nearby lane via a large gravel driveway.

It’s spacious grounds include a large lawn, a small woodland area, a stream, and a rose garden.

Inside Mill House

An aerial view of the Mill House. Image: Rettie
The Mill House. Image: Rettie
A wooden staircase and bookshelves in the Mill House. Image: Rettie
A dining area. Image: Rettie
A sitting room. Image: Rettie
A sitting room. Image: Rettie
A kitchen. Image: Rettie
A bedroom. Image: Rettie
A bedroom. Image: Rettie
A bathroom. Image: Rettie
A stream runs through the grounds. Image: Rettie
The pond. Image: Rettie

According to Rettie: “Presenting a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of Scotland’s late medieval and renaissance history, Plane Castle is a faithfully restored 16th-century manor house and 14th-century tower, wherein a wealth of atmospheric accommodation allows for most comfortable modern living in a dramatic period setting.”

The Courier has also taken a look at two period homes on sale in Kirkcaldy, which are just a stone’s throw apart. 

