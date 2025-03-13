Incredible medieval castle with tower near Stirling on sale for £1.2million

A medieval castle in Stirlingshire has gone on the market with an asking price of £1.2million.

Plane Castle, near Plean, includes a 14th-century tower and a 16th-century adjoining manor house.

The sale also includes two additional three-bedroom properties: Guard’s Cottage and Mill House.

The castle is set in nearly 2.9-acre grounds and offers stunning views of the historic Carse of Stirling landscape.

An entrance hall welcomes visitors to the manor house, which also features a dining room and a combined kitchen and breakfast room.

The manor house also features a sitting room with a guard room and wine cellar, as well as a bathroom.

This is complemented by a great hall, a pantry, and a store.

Meanwhile, the accommodation includes a main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

There is also a second en-suite double bedroom, two additional double bedrooms, a family bedroom, and another bathroom.

Inside the Manor House

Inside the Tower

The 14th-century tower is also home to an entrance hall, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

A highlight of the tower is the medieval dining hall. It also hosts two double bedrooms, a shower room, and a third floor sitting room offering a good viewpoint.

Inside Guards Cottage

The Guards Cottage includes a porch, sitting room, dining room, and a kitchen.

The next owners of the cottage will also be able to enjoy a study, conservatory, three bedrooms, a family bathroom, a shower room, and the use of a garage.

Meanwhile, the Mill House has an entrance hall, a cloakroom with two bathrooms, a utility room, a storeroom, a workshop, and another garage.

It also has an open-plan sitting room and dining room, a kitchen, a main bedroom with en-suite shower room, a combined study and bedroom, and a bathroom.

The Mill House also hosts a central library and gallery, another double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, and an alternative double bedroom, which has an en-suite shower room.

Estate agent Rettie has described the Mill House as having a “wealth of whimsical charm” thanks to its location near a peaceful former mill pond, plus a boathouse with stunning views and a patio.

A stone-pillared entrance leads to a cobblestone courtyard with car parking within the castle’s grounds.

However, Mill House has a separate entrance from the nearby lane via a large gravel driveway.

It’s spacious grounds include a large lawn, a small woodland area, a stream, and a rose garden.

Inside Mill House

According to Rettie: “Presenting a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of Scotland’s late medieval and renaissance history, Plane Castle is a faithfully restored 16th-century manor house and 14th-century tower, wherein a wealth of atmospheric accommodation allows for most comfortable modern living in a dramatic period setting.”

