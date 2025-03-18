Dalgety Bay waterfront home boasting stunning views over Firth of Forth for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dalgety Bay waterfront home boasting stunning views over Firth of Forth for sale

The house has two balconies and a private gate leading to the shoreline.

By Lucy Scarlett
Front of house.
24 Sealstrand in Dalgety Bay. Image: Galbraith

A stunning home with unspoilt views of the Firth of Forth has come onto the market in Dalgety Bay.

24 Sealstrand is on sale for offers over £845,000.

The four-bedroom “lovely modern family house” boasts two balconies, a terraced garden, and direct access to the shoreline via a private gate.

Kitchen.
The light-filled kitchen. Image: Galbraith
Living room.
Living room. Image: Galbraith
Dining room.
Open-plan ground floor. Image: Galbraith
Utility room.
Utility room. Image: Galbraith

The open-plan ground floor allows natural light to flood through the living room, dining room and kitchen.

The wood-floored dining room leads into the living room with patio doors opening to the garden.

One of the two downstairs bedrooms is sea-facing with terrace doors, while the second includes a shower room.

Upstairs, both bedrooms feature balconies, offering breathtaking coastal views.

Bedroom.
Sea-facing bedroom. Image: Galbraith
Bedroom.
Garden-facing bedroom. Image: Galbraith
View from balcony.
Stunning balcony views. Image: Galbraith

The carefully maintained garden includes a greenhouse, while a courtyard off the entrance hall features a fish pond.

The lawn is surrounded by shrubs and a Monkey Puzzle tree with a gate opening onto the Fife coastal path.

The property also comes with two single garages and a monoblock parking area.

Garden.
The garden. Image: Galbraith
Terrace.
The terrace leads to the garden. Image: Galbraith
Courtyard.
Courtyard and fish pond. Image: Galbraith
Garden.
Spacious garden.

24 Sealstrand is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £845,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, two Kirkcaldy period homes a stones throw apart are for sale with an asking price of £750,000.

The Courier has also taken a look inside four of the most expensive homes for sale in the West Fife area.

Conversation