Dalgety Bay waterfront home boasting stunning views over Firth of Forth for sale

A stunning home with unspoilt views of the Firth of Forth has come onto the market in Dalgety Bay.

The four-bedroom “lovely modern family house” boasts two balconies, a terraced garden, and direct access to the shoreline via a private gate.

The open-plan ground floor allows natural light to flood through the living room, dining room and kitchen.

The wood-floored dining room leads into the living room with patio doors opening to the garden.

One of the two downstairs bedrooms is sea-facing with terrace doors, while the second includes a shower room.

Upstairs, both bedrooms feature balconies, offering breathtaking coastal views.

The carefully maintained garden includes a greenhouse, while a courtyard off the entrance hall features a fish pond.

The lawn is surrounded by shrubs and a Monkey Puzzle tree with a gate opening onto the Fife coastal path.

The property also comes with two single garages and a monoblock parking area.

24 Sealstrand is being marketed by Galbraith for offers over £845,000.

