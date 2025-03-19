Perth business owners’ bespoke £740k house with spectacular views of Lomond Hills

There is a square window in Mark Duigan’s dining room perfectly framing the Lomond Hills like an “ever-changing piece of artwork”.

“It will change through the seasons, but even across the course of the day,” he explains.

“When the sun changes position it casts different shadows across the hill and the little bit of a cliff face.

Contemporary four-bed house sits at foot of Lomond Hills by Gateside

“Sometimes the clouds come tumbling in, and the hill disappears for a couple of hours – and then almost majestically reappears again as the wind changes direction.”

This is why it is his favourite room in the house he shares with wife Ashlee and two daughters, aged eight and six.

The couple designed their two-storey home, situated at the foot of the Lomond Hills next to Gateside, with Edinburgh-based architect Susan Stephen in 2019.

The bespoke house, named Ukaipo, features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and an impressive open-plan living and dining space with kitchen.

There is also an upstairs games room which could be converted into a self-contained ‘granny flat’ in future.

Fife house on market for offers over £740,000

It also boasts a wraparound garden of nearly half an acre as well as extensive private parking.

The “special house in a special location”, which Mark and Ashlee moved into in 2021, is now on sale for offers over £740,000.

The couple, who run Duigan Chiropractic in Perth, say they wanted a family home with a “rural feel” while still being close to the likes of Perth and Edinburgh.

Open-plan living was important to them.

Mark says: “It means that when we’re together as a family, using the house, we can all be doing different things, but all be in one another’s presence.”

How couple maximised Lomond Hill views

They were keen to “allow the outdoor space to be part of the indoor space”, which they achieved with floor-to-ceiling glass windows on both floors.

This also maximises the stunning south-facing views of the Lomond Hills.

And the house is “specced to the high hill”.

Its German kitchen features contemporary cabinets, Dekton worktops, Franke sinks, a breakfast bar and a range of high-end integrated appliances.

In the living room a stylish media wall adds a touch of elegance.

Designer bathroom features solid mineral stone bathtub

There is a ground-floor WC, two en-suite shower rooms, and a first-floor family bathroom, all of which have matching high-specification designs.

Adorned with Porcelanosa tile work and clever recessed wall storage, they incorporate sanitary ware by Laufen, taps and showerheads by Hansgrohe, and Merlyn shower screens.

The four-piece family bathroom features a special mineral stone bathtub by Riluxa.

“I am going to sound really pretentious when I say this here,” Mark laughs. “But it actually feels different when you’re in it – it retains the heat.”

And connected to a galleried landing, the four bedrooms are all large doubles that maintain a sharp eye for contemporary aesthetics.

Each room features soft deep-pile carpeting and built-in mirrored wardrobes, ensuring comfort and convenience.

Achieving a ‘modern and minimalistic’ feel

Decorated in crisp white throughout, Mark says they were going for a “modern and minimalistic feel” to the property.

He said: “It was important to us that everything had its place and wasn’t overly cluttered – particularly given that we’ve got two kids.

“Storage was something that was really important about the property and making sure that everything had its place, so that it could be a functional family home but still give us the look that we wanted.”

They took some inspiration from their big pieces of furniture – namely sofas, dining room table and chairs – which were purchased at Bo Concept.

The Danish design brand worked with the couple to achieve their ideal aesthetic. “They were super helpful in allowing us to plan for and then realise the look that we wanted.”

They also purchased furniture from Ferm Living – another Danish brand.

Is furniture included in house sale?

Meanwhile, the beds were imported from Domkapa in Portugal.

Mark says: “Everything looks as it should. Everything has its place. Everything looks purposefully thought through and designed.”

While the furniture isn’t included in the sale of the house – he says that “everything is negotiable in that regard.”

The house exterior, designed to be sympathetic to the local Gateside environment, is equally striking.

It is partly comprised of millboard – a type of hand-moulded, composite decking designed to mimic the look and feel of real oak timber.

Mark says: “Millboard has all of the appeal of wood with none of the maintenance, which is super handy.

“Had it been larch or cedar, it would have needed regular maintenance and upkeep.”

White render and decorative sandstone were also used.

The Maori name Ukaipo – pronounced with a long “u” and “o” – was inspired by Ashlee’s New Zealand upbringing.

Mark says: “In essence, Ukaipo means the family home and the source of family.

“Ultimately, it is who you are, where you belong and where you are rooted.”

As the family says goodbye to their beloved Ukaipo – another has the chance to make it their own.