Half-a-million pounds cut from asking price of Fife castle

Half-a-million pounds have been cut from the asking price of a Fife castle after it was put up for sale.

Brankstone Grange Castle in Bogside, near Blairhall in west Fife, is thought to date from around 1864.

The stone-built mansion – which has eight bedrooms and a tower – has been fully modernised.

It went on the market in September with an asking price just shy of £4 million.

The property is now for sale through Strutt and Parker for offers over £3.45m.

The ground floor features a drawing room with a magnificent high ceiling.

There is a dining area that has been fitted with a new tartan carpet, as well as the kitchen complete with walk-in pantry.

A highlight of the castle is the library, featuring a marble-top bar.

There is also a boot room with access to the back garden.

The castle has a basement with a large office, a studio, a one-bedroom staff apartment, a utility room, a gunroom and a cloakroom.

On the first floor, there is a large main bedroom with a feature corner turret, fireplace and en-suite bathroom.

Seven further bedrooms, as well as a family shower room and separate bathroom complete this floor.

The property’s five remaining rooms and a shower room are found on the upper two floors of the tower.

Outside, there is a C-listed gatehouse that is currently uninhabitable but has been made weather-proof, with the opportunity to refurbish it.

There is also a stable block in need of refurbishment.

Planning permission was previously granted to allow the property to be developed into a residential and leisure estate.

More recently, this permission was altered for the construction of 15 luxury chalets.

