Home Lifestyle Property

Half-a-million pounds cut from asking price of Fife castle

Brankstone Grange Castle is believed to date from around 1864.

By Ben MacDonald
Brankstone Grange Castle remains for sale
Brankstone Grange Castle has had its asking price cut. Image: Strutt and Parker

Half-a-million pounds have been cut from the asking price of a Fife castle after it was put up for sale.

Brankstone Grange Castle in Bogside, near Blairhall in west Fife, is thought to date from around 1864.

The stone-built mansion – which has eight bedrooms and a tower – has been fully modernised.

It went on the market in September with an asking price just shy of £4 million.

The property is now for sale through Strutt and Parker for offers over £3.45m.

The castle initially had an asking price of £3.95 million. Image: Strutt and Parker
The drawing room. Image: Strutt and Parker
The dining room. Image: Strutt and Parker
The kitchen. Image: Strutt and Parker

The ground floor features a drawing room with a magnificent high ceiling.

There is a dining area that has been fitted with a new tartan carpet, as well as the kitchen complete with walk-in pantry.

A highlight of the castle is the library, featuring a marble-top bar.

There is also a boot room with access to the back garden.

The castle has a basement with a large office, a studio, a one-bedroom staff apartment, a utility room, a gunroom and a cloakroom.

The library. Image: Strutt and Parker
The staircase. Image: Strutt and Parker
The main bedroom. Image: Strutt and Parker
En-suite bathroom at Brankstone Grange Castle in Fife.
The main bedroom’s en-suite bathroom. Image: Strutt and Parker

On the first floor, there is a large main bedroom with a feature corner turret, fireplace and en-suite bathroom.

Seven further bedrooms, as well as a family shower room and separate bathroom complete this floor.

The property’s five remaining rooms and a shower room are found on the upper two floors of the tower.

Outside, there is a C-listed gatehouse that is currently uninhabitable but has been made weather-proof, with the opportunity to refurbish it.

There is also a stable block in need of refurbishment.

One of eight bedrooms inside the castle. Image: Strutt and Parker
One of the bedrooms. Image: Strutt and Parker
The family bathroom. Image: Strutt and Parker
The surrounding garden. Image: Strutt and Parker

Planning permission was previously granted to allow the property to be developed into a residential and leisure estate.

More recently, this permission was altered for the construction of 15 luxury chalets.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look inside some of the most expensive properties currently for sale in the west Fife area.

