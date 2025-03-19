Stunning ‘one of a kind’ Dunblane home on sale for £915k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning ‘one of a kind’ Dunblane home on sale for £915k

Kinness House is described as a 'landmark in contemporary architectural design'.

By Andrew Robson
Kinness House in Dunblane. I
Kinness House in Dunblane. Image: Halliday Homes

A stunning “one-of-a-kind” home in Dunblane has come up for sale.

Kinness House is within walking distance of the town centre and is on the market for offers over £915,000.

The “landmark in contemporary architectural design” was completed in 2024 and has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The Dunblane home features an integral double garage. I
The home features an integral double garage. Image: Halliday Homes
Kinness House sits within a wraparound garden.
Kinness House sits within a wraparound garden. Image: Halliday Homes

According to estate agent Halliday Homes, the property was “meticulously designed” to create a living space that is both “distinctive and unrepeatable”.

At the heart of the home is a split-level lounge, with a wood-burning stove and French doors leading directly to the patio area.

This open-plan space leads to the bespoke kitchen which features an impressive island.

The entire ground floor benefits from underfloor heating.

The living area.
The living area. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen island.
The kitchen island. Image: Halliday Homes
The bespoke kitchen.
The bespoke kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The dining area.
The dining area. Image: Halliday Homes
A separate utility rooms sits off the kitchen
A separate utility room sits off the kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The downstairs toilet.
The downstairs toilet. Image: Halliday Homes

Moving upstairs, the master bedroom boasts a Juliette balcony overlooking the garden and a large en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, while a separate dressing room sits to the side.

The second bedroom also features an en-suite shower room. There are also two further double bedrooms.

A single bedroom – currently used as a home office – and a family bathroom complete the property.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The master features a Juliette balcony.
The master features a Juliette balcony. Image: Halliday Homes
The master en-suite features dual basins.
The master en-suite features dual basins. Image: Halliday Homes
The en-suite.
The en-suite. Image: Halliday Homes
The second bedroom.
The second bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The second en-suite.
The second en-suite. Image: Halliday Homes
Another bedroom inside the Dunblane house
Another bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
Another bedroom
Another bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The dressing room. I
The dressing room. Image: Halliday Homes
The upstairs hallway
The upstairs hallway. Image: Halliday Homes
The fifth bedroom is currently used as a home office.
The fifth bedroom is currently used as a home office. Image: Halliday Homes
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes

Moving outside, the home sits within an extensive wraparound lawn garden.

A well-equipped patio area is the perfect space for entertaining guests and alfresco dining.

There’s also a private driveway and an integral double garage.

The listing reads: “Standing in perfect harmony with its surroundings, this extraordinary property represents a landmark in contemporary architectural design.

“This one-of-a-kind home was meticulously designed to create a living experience that is both distinctive and unrepeatable.”

Meanwhile, a private driveway and integral double garage provide ample parking for the property.

Nearby, a picturesque countryside cottage in Argaty – between Doune and Dunblane – is on the market for just under £500,000.

The Courier recently spoke to a Perthshire couple’s bespoke £740k house which has come up for sale in Gateside, Fife. 

More from Property

Seabank, on Newport-on-Tay, is for sale
Victorian home with incredible view of Tay Rail Bridge for sale
Mark Duigan and Ashlee Clark at their Gateside home. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth business owners' bespoke £740k house with spectacular views of Lomond Hills
Front of house.
Dalgety Bay waterfront home boasting stunning views over Firth of Forth for sale
Brankstone Grange Castle remains for sale
Half-a-million pounds cut from asking price of Fife castle
Plane Castle near Plean has gone on the market. Image: Rettie
Incredible medieval castle with tower near Stirling on sale for £1.2million
Broomlea, Kirkcaldy
Two Kirkcaldy period homes a stone's throw apart for sale at £750k each
Lazy Cottage, Roscobie by Dunfermline.
Inside 4 of the most expensive homes for sale in west Fife
The former Hotel Broughty Ferry, which has been turned into flats. Image: Thorntons
'Charming' 3-bedroom apartment inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry for sale
Carnoustie High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Expert reveals reasons for Carnoustie house price boom
Briglands House
'Enchanting' 9-bedroom Kinross-shire country mansion for sale

Conversation