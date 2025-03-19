Stunning ‘one of a kind’ Dunblane home on sale for £915k

A stunning “one-of-a-kind” home in Dunblane has come up for sale.

Kinness House is within walking distance of the town centre and is on the market for offers over £915,000.

The “landmark in contemporary architectural design” was completed in 2024 and has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

According to estate agent Halliday Homes, the property was “meticulously designed” to create a living space that is both “distinctive and unrepeatable”.

At the heart of the home is a split-level lounge, with a wood-burning stove and French doors leading directly to the patio area.

This open-plan space leads to the bespoke kitchen which features an impressive island.

The entire ground floor benefits from underfloor heating.

Moving upstairs, the master bedroom boasts a Juliette balcony overlooking the garden and a large en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, while a separate dressing room sits to the side.

The second bedroom also features an en-suite shower room. There are also two further double bedrooms.

A single bedroom – currently used as a home office – and a family bathroom complete the property.

Moving outside, the home sits within an extensive wraparound lawn garden.

A well-equipped patio area is the perfect space for entertaining guests and alfresco dining.

There’s also a private driveway and an integral double garage.

The listing reads: “Standing in perfect harmony with its surroundings, this extraordinary property represents a landmark in contemporary architectural design.

