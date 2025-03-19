Victorian home with incredible view of Tay Rail Bridge for sale

A Victorian home with breathtaking views of the River Tay is up for sale.

Seabank, on Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay, offers panoramic views of the river and Tay Rail Bridge.

The four-bedroom detached home is on the market for overs over £480,000.

The bright hallway includes a large cupboard, perfect for storage.

To the right is the lounge, with a bay window offering a beautiful view across the water.

The dining room also offers riverside views. It has an ornate cornice ceiling rose and a wood-burning stove.

There is a door leading into a study. This room has stairs down to the lower ground floor.

The ground floor also has a second sitting room with an open fire set within a timber surround.

The dining kitchen sits to the rear of the house with a pantry area and patio doors which lead out to the rear courtyard.

A shower room completes the ground floor accommodation.

The lower ground floor has a sitting/garden room looking out over the garden and across the water, plus a large utility/laundry room.

The four bedrooms and family bathroom are found on the top floor.

Bedrooms one and two enjoy elevated, panoramic views over the River Tay and across the Angus hills.

The family bathroom comes with a corner bath and rainfall shower.

Seabank has a walled riverside garden as well as a rear courtyard.

The garden features a patio area, two timber sheds and a gate that leads onto the Fife coastal path.

According to Lawrie Estate Agents, who are marketing the property: “Seabank is a handsome Victorian property occupying a prime position in the sought-after town of Newport-on-Tay.

“The generous accommodation includes four reception rooms and four bedrooms over three levels, whilst the property also benefits from a mature landscaped garden which makes the most of the views.”

