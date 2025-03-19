Victorian home with incredible view of Tay Rail Bridge for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Victorian home with incredible view of Tay Rail Bridge for sale

The Victorian property on Newport-on-Tay includes four bedrooms and four reception rooms.

By Ben MacDonald
Seabank, on Newport-on-Tay, is for sale
The riverside house is for sale. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

A Victorian home with breathtaking views of the River Tay is up for sale.

Seabank, on Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay, offers panoramic views of the river and Tay Rail Bridge.

The four-bedroom detached home is on the market for overs over £480,000.

The back garden. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The back garden. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The main entrance. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

The bright hallway includes a large cupboard, perfect for storage.

To the right is the lounge, with a bay window offering a beautiful view across the water.

The dining room also offers riverside views. It has an ornate cornice ceiling rose and a wood-burning stove.

There is a door leading into a study. This room has stairs down to the lower ground floor.

The ground floor also has a second sitting room with an open fire set within a timber surround.

The hallway. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The lounge. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The dining room. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
Views from the dining room. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The study. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

The dining kitchen sits to the rear of the house with a pantry area and patio doors which lead out to the rear courtyard.

A shower room completes the ground floor accommodation.

The lower ground floor has a sitting/garden room looking out over the garden and across the water, plus a large utility/laundry room.

The kitchen. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The kitchen. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The shower room. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The lower ground floor. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The sitting/garden room. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The utility room. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
Access to the garden. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

The four bedrooms and family bathroom are found on the top floor.

Bedrooms one and two enjoy elevated, panoramic views over the River Tay and across the Angus hills.

The family bathroom comes with a corner bath and rainfall shower.

Seabank has a walled riverside garden as well as a rear courtyard.

Bedroom one. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
Bedroom two. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
Bedroom three. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
Bedroom four/office. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The family bathroom. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The back garden. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
Access to the Fife coastal path. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

The garden features a patio area, two timber sheds and a gate that leads onto the Fife coastal path.

According to Lawrie Estate Agents, who are marketing the property: “Seabank is a handsome Victorian property occupying a prime position in the sought-after town of Newport-on-Tay.

“The generous accommodation includes four reception rooms and four bedrooms over three levels, whilst the property also benefits from a mature landscaped garden which makes the most of the views.”

Across the river, a Broughty Ferry flat with views across the Tay and is yards from the beach is for sale.

