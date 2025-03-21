Pitlochry mansion with 10 bedrooms, bar, cinema and sauna on sale for £1.4m

A Perthshire mansion with 10 bedrooms, a bar, a cinema room and a sauna is on the market for £1,425,000.

Donavourd House, just over a mile from Pitlochry, is a 19th-century Scots baronial mansion, with Victorian and Edwardian additions.

It sits among five acres of land and boasts panoramic views over the Tummel Valley.

It has been refurbished to reflect a modern family home with a new triple garage, summerhouse and remodelled garden.

There are four reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen, an office, a cellar, and two bathrooms on the ground floor.

The kitchen is described as having the “wow factor” with an island, marble worktops, integrated Miele appliances and a feature cooker.

There’s also a snug with a wood-burning stove, a drawing room and a bar with an open fireplace.

For dog lovers, there’s also a dog shower in the ground-floor bathroom.

An elegant staircase leads to the first floor, which has six double bedrooms.

All have garden views and en-suite bathrooms with roll-top baths and double showers.

The second floor includes two double bedrooms, a cinema room, a sauna, and an attic space.

The east wing doubles up as a self-contained annexe connected to the main house.

It includes a kitchen, a sitting room, two double rooms, and a bathroom.

The manicured gardens feature a paved terrace, a summerhouse, a vegetable patch, and stables.

Additional outdoor features include a large paddock for four horses, a treehouse, a decked seating area, and a garage.

According to estate agent Knight Frank, Donavourd House is a “superb, fully refurbished Scots baronial country house set in five acres of wonderfully designed gardens in Highland Perthshire”.

Elsewhere in the region, an “enchanting” Kinross-shire mansion has also come onto the market for £1.4 million.