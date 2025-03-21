Pitlochry mansion with 10 bedrooms, bar, cinema and sauna on sale for £1.4m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry mansion with 10 bedrooms, bar, cinema and sauna on sale for £1.4m

Donavourd House is set on five acres of stunning Highland Perthshire land.

By Lucy Scarlett
Donavourd House.
Donavourd House. Image: Knight Frank

A Perthshire mansion with 10 bedrooms, a bar, a cinema room and a sauna is on the market for £1,425,000.

Donavourd House, just over a mile from Pitlochry, is a 19th-century Scots baronial mansion, with Victorian and Edwardian additions.

It sits among five acres of land and boasts panoramic views over the Tummel Valley.

It has been refurbished to reflect a modern family home with a new triple garage, summerhouse and remodelled garden.

Donavourd House.
Unspoilt views of the Tummel Valley. Image: Knight Frank
Kitchen.
The kitchen and living room. Image: Knight Frank
Reception room.
One of four reception rooms. Image: Knight Frank

There are four reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen, an office, a cellar, and two bathrooms on the ground floor.

The kitchen is described as having the “wow factor” with an island, marble worktops, integrated Miele appliances and a feature cooker.

There’s also a snug with a wood-burning stove, a drawing room and a bar with an open fireplace.

For dog lovers, there’s also a dog shower in the ground-floor bathroom.

An elegant staircase leads to the first floor, which has six double bedrooms.

All have garden views and en-suite bathrooms with roll-top baths and double showers.

Staircase.
The staircase leading to the first floor. Image: Knight Frank
Bedroom.
The house has 10 bedrooms. Image: Knight Frank
Bathroom.
A bathroom. Image: Knight Frank
Reception room.
A bar. Image: Knight Frank

The second floor includes two double bedrooms, a cinema room, a sauna, and an attic space.

The east wing doubles up as a self-contained annexe connected to the main house.

It includes a kitchen, a sitting room, two double rooms, and a bathroom.

The manicured gardens feature a paved terrace, a summerhouse, a vegetable patch, and stables.

Lawn.
The main lawn. Image: Knight Frank
Summerhouse.
The summerhouse. Image: Knight Frank
Vegetable patch.
The vegetable patch. Image: Knight Frank

Additional outdoor features include a large paddock for four horses, a treehouse, a decked seating area, and a garage.

According to estate agent Knight Frank, Donavourd House is a “superb, fully refurbished Scots baronial country house set in five acres of wonderfully designed gardens in Highland Perthshire”.

Elsewhere in the region, an “enchanting” Kinross-shire mansion has also come onto the market for £1.4 million.

Conversation