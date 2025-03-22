Derelict former Perthshire church with family home potential for sale

A derelict church in rural Perthshire has gone on the market for offers over £180,000.

Planning permission has been granted for the site of a former episcopal church at Kinclaven, near Stanley, to be transformed into a new four-bedroom family home.

It’s set amongst more than six acres of land on the edge of a forest near the River Tay.

The surrounding land provides a perfect opportunity for horse paddocks, and additional landscaping or smallholdings.

Estate agent Galbraith has said the plans will include a home which “reflects the character, style, size and proportions” of the former episcopal church.

An entrance porch leading to an open-plan hallway is part of the plans.

A utility room and a family bathroom will be situated on either side of the hallway.

At the end of the hallway will be an open-plan sitting room, kitchen and dining area.

The former main part of the church’s nave and chancel will be home to this area.

The chancel’s octagonal shape creates the “perfect” bay window in the main sitting area with views to the north-east.

Plans will transform the chancel and vestry of former church

Meanwhile, the former vestry of the church will become a new set of stairs which lead to the accommodation in the roof area of the building.

An extension of the property to the north-west also gives space for an accessible en-suite bedroom on the ground floor.

The roof space above this room will also accommodate another bedroom.

The remaining roof space will host another two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Galbraith is marketing the episcopal church at Kinclaven site for offers over £180,000.

