Derelict former Perthshire church with family home potential for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Derelict former Perthshire church with family home potential for sale

The former episcopal church at Kinclaven, near Stanley, is on the market for offers over £180,000.

By Finn Nixon
Planning permission has been granted to turn the former Kinclaven Church site into a family home. Image: Galbraith
Planning permission has been granted to turn the former Kinclaven Church site into a family home. Image: Galbraith

A derelict church in rural Perthshire has gone on the market for offers over £180,000.

Planning permission has been granted for the site of a former episcopal church at Kinclaven, near Stanley, to be transformed into a new four-bedroom family home.

It’s set amongst more than six acres of land on the edge of a forest near the River Tay.

The Kinclaven Church is located on the edge of woodland near Stanley. Image: Galbraith
An aerial view of the site. Image: Galbraith

The surrounding land provides a perfect opportunity for horse paddocks, and additional landscaping or smallholdings.

Estate agent Galbraith has said the plans will include a home which “reflects the character, style, size and proportions” of the former episcopal church.

An entrance porch leading to an open-plan hallway is part of the plans.

A utility room and a family bathroom will be situated on either side of the hallway.

The site comes with 6.4-acre grounds. Image: Galbraith
The Kinclaven Church site is in a private setting near the River Tay. Image: Galbraith
The property is surrounded by stunning Perthshire countryside. Image: Galbraith

At the end of the hallway will be an open-plan sitting room, kitchen and dining area.

The former main part of the church’s nave and chancel will be home to this area.

The chancel’s octagonal shape creates the “perfect” bay window in the main sitting area with views to the north-east.

Plans will transform the chancel and vestry of former church

Meanwhile, the former vestry of the church will become a new set of stairs which lead to the accommodation in the roof area of the building.

An extension of the property to the north-west also gives space for an accessible en-suite bedroom on the ground floor.

Planning permission has been approved for a four-bedroom home a the site of a former church. Image: Galbraith

The roof space above this room will also accommodate another bedroom.

The remaining roof space will host another two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Galbraith is marketing the episcopal church at Kinclaven site for offers over £180,000.

The Courier has also taken a look at Victorian property in Newport-on-Tay, which offers stunning views of the Tay Rail Bridge. 

More from Property

Donavourd House.
Pitlochry mansion with 10 bedrooms, bar, cinema and sauna on sale for £1.4m
CR0052123, Rebecca Baird, Monikie, Barry Watkins, his wife Victoria for a magazine feature at their home. The family moved to Monikie from Essex after featuring on Escape to the Country.. Picture shows; Barry and Victoria Watkins at home in Monikie with their dog Chica. Tuesday 25th February, 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The only way is Angus: Essex couple open up on family's life-changing move to…
Seabank, on Newport-on-Tay, is for sale
Victorian home with incredible view of Tay Bridge for sale
Kinness House in Dunblane. I
Stunning 'one of a kind' Dunblane home on sale for £915k
Mark Duigan and Ashlee Clark at their Gateside home. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth business owners' bespoke £740k house with spectacular views of Lomond Hills
Front of house.
Dalgety Bay waterfront home boasting stunning views over Firth of Forth for sale
Brankstone Grange Castle remains for sale
Half-a-million pounds cut from asking price of Fife castle
Plane Castle near Plean has gone on the market. Image: Rettie
Incredible medieval castle with tower near Stirling on sale for £1.2million
Broomlea, Kirkcaldy
Two Kirkcaldy period homes a stone's throw apart for sale at £750k each
Lazy Cottage, Roscobie by Dunfermline.
Inside 4 of the most expensive homes for sale in west Fife

Conversation