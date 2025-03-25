Period hillside home with spectacular views over Broughty Ferry for sale

A period hillside home with spectacular views over Broughty Ferry has gone up for sale.

Craighall on Hill Street comes with five bedrooms and is a short walk from the centre of the Ferry.

Several rooms in the house benefit from incredible views over the area and the River Tay.

That includes the living room, where a bay window floods the room with natural light.

Across the hall sits a cosy family room, while the spacious kitchen and dining area offer direct access to the courtyard.

The highlight of the ground floor is the conservatory, a perfect spot to unwind while overlooking the water.

A WC and utility room complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the main bedroom also has a bay window with views across the Tay.

There are three further bedrooms, with another currently used as a study.

The family bathroom sits in the middle of the floor, with a dresser in between the two smaller bedrooms.

Outside, the multi-tiered garden includes seating areas, mature planting, and elevated terraces that offer spectacular views across the rooftops.

The property enjoys off-street parking for several vehicles, thanks to a generous driveway along the side.

A garage and metal outbuilding, currently used for motorhome storage, also come with the property.

The outbuilding was constructed with potential future conversion into accommodation in mind.

Craighall is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £695,000.

