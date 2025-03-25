Period hillside home with spectacular views over Broughty Ferry for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Period hillside home with spectacular views over Broughty Ferry for sale

Craighall, on Hill Street, has five bedrooms and a large garden.

By Ben MacDonald
Craighall, Broughty Ferry
Craighall on Hill Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala

A period hillside home with spectacular views over Broughty Ferry has gone up for sale.

Craighall on Hill Street comes with five bedrooms and is a short walk from the centre of the Ferry.

Several rooms in the house benefit from incredible views over the area and the River Tay.

Craighall overlooks central Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala

That includes the living room, where a bay window floods the room with natural light.

Across the hall sits a cosy family room, while the spacious kitchen and dining area offer direct access to the courtyard.

The highlight of the ground floor is the conservatory, a perfect spot to unwind while overlooking the water.

A WC and utility room complete the ground floor.

The hallway. Image: Verdala
The living room. Image: Verdala
The family room. Image: Verdala
Period features. Image: Verdala
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
The courtyard. Image: Verdala
The conservatory. Image: Verdala

Upstairs, the main bedroom also has a bay window with views across the Tay.

There are three further bedrooms, with another currently used as a study.

The family bathroom sits in the middle of the floor, with a dresser in between the two smaller bedrooms.

The main bedroom. Image: Verdala
The second bedroom. Image: Verdala
One of five bedrooms. Image: Verdala
The family bathroom. Image: Verdala
Views of the river. Image: Verdala

Outside, the multi-tiered garden includes seating areas, mature planting, and elevated terraces that offer spectacular views across the rooftops.

The property enjoys off-street parking for several vehicles, thanks to a generous driveway along the side.

A garage and metal outbuilding, currently used for motorhome storage, also come with the property.

An aerial view. Image: Verdala
The garden. Image: Verdala
The garden is set over several tiers. Image: Verdala
The patio. Image: Verdala
Beautiful views from the garden. Image: Verdala
A decking area. Image: Verdala
Space for parking. Image: Verdala

The outbuilding was constructed with potential future conversion into accommodation in mind.

Craighall is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £695,000.

Nearby, a three-bedroom apartment inside the former Hotel Broughty Ferry is up for sale.

More from Property

Donavourd House.
Pitlochry mansion with 10 bedrooms, bar, cinema and sauna on sale for £1.4m
CR0052123, Rebecca Baird, Monikie, Barry Watkins, his wife Victoria for a magazine feature at their home. The family moved to Monikie from Essex after featuring on Escape to the Country.. Picture shows; Barry and Victoria Watkins at home in Monikie with their dog Chica. Tuesday 25th February, 2025. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The only way is Angus: Essex couple open up on family's life-changing move to…
Seabank, on Newport-on-Tay, is for sale
Victorian home with incredible view of Tay Bridge for sale
Kinness House in Dunblane. I
Stunning 'one of a kind' Dunblane home on sale for £915k
Mark Duigan and Ashlee Clark at their Gateside home. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth business owners' bespoke £740k house with spectacular views of Lomond Hills
Front of house.
Dalgety Bay waterfront home boasting stunning views over Firth of Forth for sale
Brankstone Grange Castle remains for sale
Half-a-million pounds cut from asking price of Fife castle
Plane Castle near Plean has gone on the market. Image: Rettie
Incredible medieval castle with tower near Stirling on sale for £1.2million
Broomlea, Kirkcaldy
Two Kirkcaldy period homes a stone's throw apart for sale at £750k each
Lazy Cottage, Roscobie by Dunfermline.
Inside 4 of the most expensive homes for sale in west Fife

Conversation