Former Auchtermuchty Co-op transformed into two beautiful cottages

A pair of cottages dating from 1850 formed part of the village Co-op. They have now been turned into charming homes with vaulted ceilings and skylight windows.

The Auchtermuchty cottages have exposed beams. Image: Rettie.
The Auchtermuchty cottages have exposed beams. Image: Rettie.
By Jack McKeown

The former Co-op in Auchtermuchty has been restored into two cottages and a retail unit.

Dating from around 1850, the building sits on the corner of Madras Road and the High Street in the historic Fife village. In 2022 the Co-op moved to a much bigger, purpose-built store and its old building was put on the market.

It was purchased by St Andrews-based property company Camac Estates, which is run by Malcolm McDonald and his business partner Jack Campbell. They set about converting the building from a large retail unit into two cottages and a commercial space.

2 Madras Road was formerly part of the village Co-op. Image: Rettie.

Malcolm explains: “The building wrapped around the corner of Madras Road and High Street. It would once have been two cottages and a shop so all we were doing was putting it back the way it was.”

Drawing up plans, obtaining planning permission, and lining up trades took a year, with the conversion works taking another 10 months. Freuchie-based Sutherland Joinery spearheaded much of the work.

The cottages sit on the corner of Madras Road and Auchtermuchty High Street. Image: Rettie.

“Everything was stripped back to the bare walls,” Malcolm continues. “We’ve rewired, plumbed, insulated, and replaced the flat roof. My vision was for a high-end, modern finish inside a traditional building that has lots of character.”

Exploring inside

The larger of the two properties is 2 Madras Road and is on the market for offers over £295,000.

From the outside it looks like a modest little cottage. But step through the front door and you enter a remarkable, vaulted open plan living space. Stretching to around 35 feet in length and with a ceiling that goes all the way to roof height, it is a far bigger room than you would expect.

The living space has a vaulted ceiling and skylight windows. Image: Rettie.

The original ceiling ties have been exposed and painted grey to match the kitchen.

Removing a storey

Instead of adding a storey as many property developers do, Malcolm actually removed a level.

“This cottage contained the freezer aisle in the Co-Op,” he explains. “The windows were covered up and it had a low ceiling. The room above it had dormer windows but was mothballed and wasn’t used for anything.

“We opened it up to full roof height and removed the dormers, replacing them with large skylights that throw light down into the room. It gives the room a great feeling of space and light.”

The ceiling goes to full roof height. Image: Rettie.

No expense has been spared in pursuit of a high quality finish: “We’ve tried to do them to as high a standard as possible.

“The windows and doors are all new. We went for solid doors rather than the cheap ones that feel like they’re made of cardboard.

“The kitchens are German from M&M Timber’s luxury range. And we’ve put huge amounts of insulation in both cottages, making them easy to keep warm.”

Skylight windows make the living areas nice and bright. Image: Rettie.

At one end of the room is a cleverly designed, high quality kitchen with integrated appliances. The middle part of the room has space for dining and a glazed door to the garden. Meanwhile, the far end of the room is set up as a sitting area.

Taking a bite out of the Post Office

“Originally this was the entire cottage,” Malcolm says. “We took a bite out of what was the Post Office section of the Co-op to create the bedroom wing of the house.”

A hallway leads to three double bedrooms, including an ensuite master bedroom, and a spacious bathroom with a roof lantern for natural light and ventilation. New windows were created for the bedrooms and look over the sheltered back garden.

The back garden is a sheltered suntrap. Image: Rettie.

There is no gas to the cottages so Malcolm fitted electric heating. Large hot water tanks ensure each bathroom has a powerful mains shower.

A door from the living room opens into a back garden that has a stone patio and a section of lawn. “This was the Co-op’s storage yard and was full of pallets,” he says, smiling at the transformation.

Charming little cottage

A few steps from 2 Madras Road is 47A High Street. It’s a charming little cottage with whitewashed walls and an orange pantile roof.

Inside it is in many ways a miniature version of its big brother round the corner. It has a much smaller but still beautifully appointed open plan living room and kitchen.

The smaller cottage has an orange pantile roof. Image: Rettie.

The window facing onto the street was formed from the hole that used to house the ATM cash dispenser when the building was the Co-op.

Two large skylight windows throw light into the living room, while a roof lantern above the kitchen brightens up that end of the room. A double bedroom faces the front of the house and there is a very large bathroom with a mains shower.

The smaller cottage has plenty of charm and character. Image: Rettie.

It isn’t a huge home but it is beautifully appointed and would be an ideal retirement property or first time buy.

In between the two cottages is a spacious commercial unit. Malcolm has put up new plasterboard lining and given it a fresh coat of paint and it will soon be put up for let.

Transforming an old building into two beautiful homes has been satisfying for Malcolm. “Quite often we get passers by stopping to say how nice it is to see the building getting the treatment it deserves,” he says. “Hearing that from people always puts a smile on my face.”

 

2 Madras Road, Auchtermuchty, is on sale with Rettie for offers over £295,000 and 47A High Street, Auchtermuchty was on sale with Rettie for offers over £129,000 but is now under offer.

