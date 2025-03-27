Monifieth apartment offering scenic waterfront views for sale

A Monifieth apartment offering scenic waterfront views has gone up for sale.

The three-bedroom flat sits on the third floor of a modern block next to the Dighty Burn, where it enters the Tay.

A highlight of the property is the balcony, which offers views across the surrounding area.

The hall of the third-floor flat leads to a large open-plan living space.

Dual-aspect windows help flood the room with light and there is access to the west-facing balcony – the ideal spot to watch the sunset.

Attached to the living room is a German-designed kitchen.

The main bedroom comes with mirrored built-in wardrobes and a stylish en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom also comes with an en-suite and the third bedroom is also double in size.

There is a separate family bathroom.

The apartment benefits from gas-fired underfloor heating.

The property also comes with a video entry system, lift access and a dedicated parking space, with visitor parking also available.

The flat being marketed by Verdala for offers over £385,000.

Along the coast, a three-bedroom apartment within the former Hotel Broughty Ferry is for sale.