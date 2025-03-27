Property Monifieth apartment offering scenic waterfront views for sale The flat sits next to the Dighty Burn where it enters the Tay. By Ben MacDonald March 27 2025, 12:00pm March 27 2025, 12:00pm Share Monifieth apartment offering scenic waterfront views for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5210402/monifieth-apartment-waterfront-views-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The Monifieth apartment with waterfront views. Image: Verdala A Monifieth apartment offering scenic waterfront views has gone up for sale. The three-bedroom flat sits on the third floor of a modern block next to the Dighty Burn, where it enters the Tay. A highlight of the property is the balcony, which offers views across the surrounding area. The hall of the third-floor flat leads to a large open-plan living space. Dual-aspect windows help flood the room with light and there is access to the west-facing balcony – the ideal spot to watch the sunset. Attached to the living room is a German-designed kitchen. The living area. Image: Verdala The open-plan space. Image: Verdala The balcony offers glimpses of the water. Image: Verdala The flat overlooks the surrounding area. Image: Verdala More views of the Tay. Image: Verdala The kitchen. Image: Verdala The main bedroom comes with mirrored built-in wardrobes and a stylish en-suite shower room. The second bedroom also comes with an en-suite and the third bedroom is also double in size. There is a separate family bathroom. The apartment benefits from gas-fired underfloor heating. The main bedroom. Image: Verdala The main bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Verdala The second bedroom. Image: Verdala The second bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Verdala The third bedroom. Image: Verdala The family bathroom. Image: Verdala The Dighty Burn runs past the flat. Image: Verdala The property also comes with a video entry system, lift access and a dedicated parking space, with visitor parking also available. The flat being marketed by Verdala for offers over £385,000. Along the coast, a three-bedroom apartment within the former Hotel Broughty Ferry is for sale.
