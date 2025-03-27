Monifieth apartment offering scenic waterfront views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth apartment offering scenic waterfront views for sale

The flat sits next to the Dighty Burn where it enters the Tay.

By Ben MacDonald
Mortimer Drive apartment for sale
The Monifieth apartment with waterfront views. Image: Verdala

A Monifieth apartment offering scenic waterfront views has gone up for sale.

The three-bedroom flat sits on the third floor of a modern block next to the Dighty Burn, where it enters the Tay.

A highlight of the property is the balcony, which offers views across the surrounding area.

The hall of the third-floor flat leads to a large open-plan living space.

Dual-aspect windows help flood the room with light and there is access to the west-facing balcony – the ideal spot to watch the sunset.

Attached to the living room is a German-designed kitchen.

The living area. Image: Verdala
The open-plan space. Image: Verdala
The balcony offers glimpses of the water. Image: Verdala
The flat overlooks the surrounding area. Image: Verdala
More views of the Tay. Image: Verdala
The kitchen. Image: Verdala

The main bedroom comes with mirrored built-in wardrobes and a stylish en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom also comes with an en-suite and the third bedroom is also double in size.

There is a separate family bathroom.

The apartment benefits from gas-fired underfloor heating.

The main bedroom. Image: Verdala
The main bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Verdala
The second bedroom. Image: Verdala
The second bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Verdala
The third bedroom. Image: Verdala
The family bathroom. Image: Verdala
The Dighty Burn runs past the flat. Image: Verdala

The property also comes with a video entry system, lift access and a dedicated parking space, with visitor parking also available.

The flat being marketed by Verdala for offers over £385,000.

Along the coast, a three-bedroom apartment within the former Hotel Broughty Ferry is for sale.

