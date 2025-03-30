‘Hidden gem’ Dunfermline city centre apartment with fantastic views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hidden gem’ Dunfermline city centre apartment with fantastic views for sale

The top-floor flat is described as an "executive" home.

By Ellidh Aitken
The flat on East Port has views across the city. Image: Morgans
A Dunfermline city centre apartment with fantastic views – described as a “true hidden gem” – has gone up for sale.

The “executive” home is on the top floor of a building on East Port.

It offers spectacular views across the city’s rooftops to the Forth Bridges in the distance and boasts stylish decor throughout.

The apartment, which sits above the East Port Bar and Costa, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area.

Views over the city’s rooftops. Image: Morgans
The apartment looks over the city. Image: Morgans
The views stretch for miles. Image: Morgans
The flat offers a glimpse of the Forth Bridges. Image: Morgans

The bedrooms share Jack and Jill en-suite facilities, while there is also a family bathroom.

Several of the rooms also have beautiful wooden flooring.

The building has a communal entrance leading to an impressive staircase and a private reception hallway.

A parking permit can be obtained by residents from Fife Council for use at any of the long-term city centre car parks for a reduced rate.

The entrance to the flat. Image: Morgans
The entrance hallway. Image: Morgans
The living area. Image: Morgans
The living room and kitchen are open-plan. Image: Morgans
The kitchen. Image: Morgans
Inside the stylish apartment. Image: Morgans
One of the three bedrooms. Image: Morgans
The second bedroom. Image: Morgans
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Morgans
There is a Jack and Jill en-suite. Image: Morgans
The family bathroom. Image: Morgans

The apartment is on the market with Morgans for offers over £249,950.

Elsewhere in west Fife, a Dalgety Bay waterfront home boasting stunning views over Firth of Forth is for sale.

And the asking price of a castle near Blairhall has been cut by half-a-million pounds.

Conversation