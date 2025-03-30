‘Hidden gem’ Dunfermline city centre apartment with fantastic views for sale

A Dunfermline city centre apartment with fantastic views – described as a “true hidden gem” – has gone up for sale.

The “executive” home is on the top floor of a building on East Port.

It offers spectacular views across the city’s rooftops to the Forth Bridges in the distance and boasts stylish decor throughout.

The apartment, which sits above the East Port Bar and Costa, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area.

The bedrooms share Jack and Jill en-suite facilities, while there is also a family bathroom.

Several of the rooms also have beautiful wooden flooring.

The building has a communal entrance leading to an impressive staircase and a private reception hallway.

A parking permit can be obtained by residents from Fife Council for use at any of the long-term city centre car parks for a reduced rate.

The apartment is on the market with Morgans for offers over £249,950.

