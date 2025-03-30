Dalgety Bay flat with unspoiled views of Forth Bridge for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dalgety Bay flat with unspoiled views of Forth Bridge for sale

The waterfront property is in a highly sought-after area of the Fife town.

By Laura Devlin
The flat offers scenic views of the Forth including the iconic rail bridge. Image: Your Move.
A Dalgety Bay flat with unspoiled views of the Forth Bridge has gone on the market.

The property is located in The Moorings, a highly sought-after area of the Fife town.

It has two generously proportioned bedrooms, along with a stylish bathroom and modern kitchen.

The flat is also said to be in “pristine” condition.

The living room is bright. Image: Your Move.
The modern kitchen. Image: Your Move.

A balcony offers scenic views of the Forth including the iconic rail bridge.

The property’s ground-floor location also makes it easily accessible.

Public transport links can be found nearby, and the flat is surrounded by various parks and walking and cycling routes.

The hallway. Image: Your Move.
The flat has two generous bedrooms. Image: Your Move.
The second bedroom. Image: Your Move.
The stunning views of the Forth can be enjoyed from the balcony. Image: Your Move.
The balcony. Image: Your Move.
The property is situated on the waterfront. Image: Your Move.

The property is on the market with Your Move for offers over £200,000.

There is also a common land factor fee of £122 per month.

Elsewhere in Dalgety Bay, a waterfront home that also boasts stunning views over the Firth of Forth is for sale.

The Courier has also taken a look inside four of the most expensive homes for sale in the West Fife area.

