Dalgety Bay flat with unspoiled views of Forth Bridge for sale

A Dalgety Bay flat with unspoiled views of the Forth Bridge has gone on the market.

The property is located in The Moorings, a highly sought-after area of the Fife town.

It has two generously proportioned bedrooms, along with a stylish bathroom and modern kitchen.

The flat is also said to be in “pristine” condition.

A balcony offers scenic views of the Forth including the iconic rail bridge.

The property’s ground-floor location also makes it easily accessible.

Public transport links can be found nearby, and the flat is surrounded by various parks and walking and cycling routes.

The property is on the market with Your Move for offers over £200,000.

There is also a common land factor fee of £122 per month.

