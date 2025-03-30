Property Dalgety Bay flat with unspoiled views of Forth Bridge for sale The waterfront property is in a highly sought-after area of the Fife town. By Laura Devlin March 30 2025, 3:30pm March 30 2025, 3:30pm Share Dalgety Bay flat with unspoiled views of Forth Bridge for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5212251/dalgety-bay-flat-views-forth-bridge-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The flat offers scenic views of the Forth including the iconic rail bridge. Image: Your Move. A Dalgety Bay flat with unspoiled views of the Forth Bridge has gone on the market. The property is located in The Moorings, a highly sought-after area of the Fife town. It has two generously proportioned bedrooms, along with a stylish bathroom and modern kitchen. The flat is also said to be in “pristine” condition. The living room is bright. Image: Your Move. The spacious living room. Image: Your Move. The modern kitchen. Image: Your Move. A balcony offers scenic views of the Forth including the iconic rail bridge. The property’s ground-floor location also makes it easily accessible. Public transport links can be found nearby, and the flat is surrounded by various parks and walking and cycling routes. The hallway. Image: Your Move. The flat has two generous bedrooms. Image: Your Move. The second bedroom. Image: Your Move. The stunning views of the Forth can be enjoyed from the balcony. Image: Your Move. The balcony. Image: Your Move. The property is situated on the waterfront. Image: Your Move. The property is on the market with Your Move for offers over £200,000. There is also a common land factor fee of £122 per month. Elsewhere in Dalgety Bay, a waterfront home that also boasts stunning views over the Firth of Forth is for sale. The Courier has also taken a look inside four of the most expensive homes for sale in the West Fife area. Get more news from your area by signing up to our free Dunfermline newsletter
