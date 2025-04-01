‘Outstanding’ revamped Fife stables next to River Eden for sale

An “outstanding” Fife home built on the site of derelict stables has gone on the market.

Edenshead Stables at Gateside, near Strathmiglo, was transformed into a five-bedroom property in 2005.

The house boasts a beautiful countryside setting next to the River Eden.

The home comes with three reception rooms, including a kitchen, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Three of those are en-suites for the bedrooms.

The house’s drawing room includes a flame-effect fire and glazed double doors with a view of the garden.

There is also a study, handy for home working.

One of the main attractions of the property is the surrounding 2.7 acres of land.

This includes a lawn, which the owners have landscaped to provide a spectacular view over the River Eden and Lomond Hills.

There is also a monobloc driveway, a garage with space for four cars, and a greenhouse.

The house was built from the ruins of the former stables.

Before the rebuild, only the archway and surrounding walls existed.

The shape of these ruins helped create the courtyard that exists today.

Edenshead Stables is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £795,000.

