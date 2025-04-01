‘Outstanding’ revamped Fife stables next to River Eden for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

‘Outstanding’ revamped Fife stables next to River Eden for sale

The once-derelict site has been transformed into a five-bedroom home.

By Robbie McAvenue
Edenshead Stables at Gateside in Fife. Image: Galbraith
Edenshead Stables at Gateside in Fife. Image: Galbraith

An “outstanding” Fife home built on the site of derelict stables has gone on the market.

Edenshead Stables at Gateside, near Strathmiglo, was transformed into a five-bedroom property in 2005.

The house boasts a beautiful countryside setting next to the River Eden.

The home comes with three reception rooms, including a kitchen, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The main bedroom. Image: Galbraith
The main bedroom’s en-suite bathroom. Image: Galbraith
Another spacious bedroom. Image: Galbraith
The house has five bedrooms. Image: Galbraith

Three of those are en-suites for the bedrooms.

The house’s drawing room includes a flame-effect fire and glazed double doors with a view of the garden.

There is also a study, handy for home working.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith
The main dining room. Image: Galbraith
A second dining room. Image: Galbraith
The main sitting room and fireplace. Image: Galbraith

One of the main attractions of the property is the surrounding 2.7 acres of land.

This includes a lawn, which the owners have landscaped to provide a spectacular view over the River Eden and Lomond Hills.

There is also a monobloc driveway, a garage with space for four cars, and a greenhouse.

The driveway and garage. Image: Galbraith
A view of the house through the stable archway. Image: Galbraith
The surrounding countryside and River Eden. Image: Galbraith
The entrance to the property. Image: Galbraith

The house was built from the ruins of the former stables.

Before the rebuild, only the archway and surrounding walls existed.

The shape of these ruins helped create the courtyard that exists today.

Edenshead Stables is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £795,000.

Just a few miles away, the former Auchtermuchty Co-op has been transformed into two beautiful cottages.

More from Property

The house would sit in the garden of a Newtyle cottage. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Newtyle eco house appeal delayed for site visit over tree and flood concerns
4
Newstead in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala
One of Broughty Ferry's 'finest' jute mansions hits market for seven-figure sum
The Pittcairngreen Inn.
Traditional village pub and restaurant near Perth for sale
The Grill 21, Arbroath
Former Arbroath Mediterranean restaurant going to auction
Melfort, Broughty Ferry
Lorraine Kelly's former Broughty Ferry home back on market with £175k slashed from price
Methven Castle.
12th-century Perthshire castle once home to Queen of Scotland on sale for £1m
The Old Mill at Balmuirfield.
Derelict Dundee mill going to auction with reduced £99k price tag
The rear garden of Dundee University House.
Inside Dundee University house after property put on market
The Auchtermuchty cottages have exposed beams. Image: Rettie.
Former Auchtermuchty Co-op transformed into two beautiful cottages
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dalgety Bay flat for sale Picture shows; Dalgety Bay flat for sale . Dalgety Bay. Supplied by Your Move Date; Unknown
Dalgety Bay flat with unspoiled views of Forth Bridge for sale

Conversation