Derelict Dundee mill going to auction with reduced £99k price tag

A derelict Dundee mill is set to go to auction with a reduced price tag of £99,000.

The Old Mill, next to Balmuirfield House off Harestane Road, is B-listed and dates from the 19th century.

The mill, which sits above the Dighty Burn, is in a derelict state with the roof having been removed in 2019 after collapsing.

However, the property comes with planning permission to be turned into a home with a garage.

The two-storey building is made from rubble sandstone and previously had a grey slated roof.

It was originally put up for sale in July 2024 with an asking price of £150,000.

However, the property failed to sell and is now going to auction on April 10 with a starting price of £99,000.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is handling the sale, told The Courier it anticipates much interest in the property, which it deems “ripe for development into a modern dwelling”.

In December, Balmuirfield House launched new animal tours.