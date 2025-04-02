Property Derelict Dundee mill going to auction with reduced £99k price tag The B-listed, 19th-century mill sits above the Dighty Burn. By Neil Henderson April 2 2025, 6:00am April 2 2025, 6:00am Share Derelict Dundee mill going to auction with reduced £99k price tag Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5213418/derelict-mill-balmuirfield-dundee-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment The Old Mill at Balmuirfield. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors A derelict Dundee mill is set to go to auction with a reduced price tag of £99,000. The Old Mill, next to Balmuirfield House off Harestane Road, is B-listed and dates from the 19th century. The mill, which sits above the Dighty Burn, is in a derelict state with the roof having been removed in 2019 after collapsing. However, the property comes with planning permission to be turned into a home with a garage. The two-storey building is made from rubble sandstone and previously had a grey slated roof. The former mill is at Balmuirfield, off Harestane Road. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors The partially collapsed mill building. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors The former mill is ‘ripe for redevelopment’. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors The mill is being auctioned off. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors A view of the exterior of the mill at Balmuirfield. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors It was originally put up for sale in July 2024 with an asking price of £150,000. However, the property failed to sell and is now going to auction on April 10 with a starting price of £99,000. Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is handling the sale, told The Courier it anticipates much interest in the property, which it deems “ripe for development into a modern dwelling”. In December, Balmuirfield House launched new animal tours.
