12th-century Perthshire castle once home to Queen of Scotland on sale for £1m

A former royal castle in Perthshire from the medieval period has come onto the market for a seven-figure sum.

Methven Castle, six miles west of Perth city centre, dates back to the 12th century.

The historic building was the ancestral home of Margaret Tudor, the Queen of Scotland between 1503 and 1513.

It has only been owned by 11 families.

The castle has undergone several major restoration projects, transforming it into a modern six-bedroom home with period charm.

Set over four floors, the property includes a separate cottage, a former icehouse, a summerhouse and an escape tunnel in its 1.1 acres of land.

The ground floor comprises a library, an office, a hall, a boot room and a utility room.

On the first floor is a main living area, a drawing room, a kitchen and dining room, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

The second floor has a great hall and two double bedrooms.

The top floor features a gallery and two double bedrooms.

Throughout the castle, turrets house a wine cellar, a walk-in wardrobe and a games room.

A cottage adjacent to the castle includes a living room, a dining room, a kitchen and a bedroom.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £1,050,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Pitlochry mansion with a bar and a cinema is on sale for 31.4 million.