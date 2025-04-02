12th-century Perthshire castle once home to Queen of Scotland on sale for £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12th-century Perthshire castle once home to Queen of Scotland on sale for £1m

Methven Castle is the ancestral home of Margaret Tudor. It has been restored to form a contemporary property.

By Lucy Scarlett
Methven Castle.
Methven Castle. Image: Rettie

A former royal castle in Perthshire from the medieval period has come onto the market for a seven-figure sum.

Methven Castle, six miles west of Perth city centre, dates back to the 12th century.

The historic building was the ancestral home of Margaret Tudor, the Queen of Scotland between 1503 and 1513.

It has only been owned by 11 families.

The castle has undergone several major restoration projects, transforming it into a modern six-bedroom home with period charm.

Methven Castle.
The castle has been home to royals. Image: Rettie
Methven Castle.
Grand living room. Image: Rettie
Methven Castle.
The building retains its traditional features. Image: Rettie

Set over four floors, the property includes a separate cottage, a former icehouse, a summerhouse and an escape tunnel in its 1.1 acres of land.

The ground floor comprises a library, an office, a hall, a boot room and a utility room.

On the first floor is a main living area, a drawing room, a kitchen and dining room, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

Methven Castle.
A hallway. Image: Rettie
Methven Castle.
Dining room. Image: Rettie
Methven Castle.
The hall. Image: Rettie

The second floor has a great hall and two double bedrooms.

The top floor features a gallery and two double bedrooms.

Throughout the castle, turrets house a wine cellar, a walk-in wardrobe and a games room.

A cottage adjacent to the castle includes a living room, a dining room, a kitchen and a bedroom.

Methven Castle.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Methven Castle.
Modern kitchen. Image: Rettie
Methven Castle Cottage.
Methven Castle Cottage. Image: Rettie
Methven Castle Cottage.
Inside the cottage. Image: Rettie

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £1,050,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Pitlochry mansion with a bar and a cinema is on sale for 31.4 million.

