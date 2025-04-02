Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home back on market with £175k slashed from price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home back on market with £175k slashed from price

Melfort, on Duntrune Terrace, is worth more than £1 million based on its home report valuation.

By Ben MacDonald
Melfort, Broughty Ferry
Melfort in Broughty Ferry once belonged to Lorraine Kelly. Image: Savills

Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry is back on the market with £175,000 cut from its asking price.

Melfort, a seven-bedroom property on Duntrune Terrace, was owned by the TV presenter between 2010 and 2018.

Lorraine sold it for nearly £850,000 when she moved to London.

However, the house then went back up for sale in January 2023 with a £1 million price tag.

Its asking price was later cut twice when it failed to sell before it was marked as being under offer.

Lorraine Kelly. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The property is now back on the market again, this time for offers over £825,000.

Well-known architect George Morton designed the house for himself in 1927.

It has been modernised while retaining traditional features such as wood panelling and carvings.

Inside Lorraine Kelly’s former Broughty Ferry home

Electric gates open on to gravelled parking areas.

The home’s wooden front doors open to a panelled vestibule leading to the hallway.

The drawing room features a bay window, French doors to the garden and a fireplace with wooden mantel.

Next door is the sitting room with bay window and brick fireplace with wood-burning stove.

An aerial view. Image: Savills
The hallway. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The dining room. Image: Savills

The dining room has a bay window along with a fireplace.

Also in the front half of the floor is the fully fitted kitchen, with a breakfast bar, central island unit and a door to the garden.

Beside the kitchen is the breakfast room, currently themed as an American diner, which also has access to the garden.

A games room and utility room complete the ground floor.

The kitchen. Image: Savills
The games room. Image: Savills

Five bedrooms are found on the first floor, with two currently used as dressing rooms and one an upstairs reading room.

The main bedroom comes with an en-suite with a walk-in shower.

The family bathroom has a bath, wash basin and WC.

The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills
The second bedroom. Image: Savills
The upstairs sitting room. Image: Savills

Bedrooms six and seven are on the second floor along with a store room and bathroom.

The garden is enclosed by walls and includes a summer house, paved seating areas and a wooden shed.

The outside space includes a fish pond with a bridge, an office/garden room and another wooden shed.

The landing. Image: Savills
The house has six bedrooms. Image: Savills
The garden. Image: Savills

Savills, which is marketing the home for sale, says the home report values Melfort at £1.15m.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a five-bedroom property formerly used by Dundee University has gone up for sale amid financial troubles for the institution.

A property developer has also revealed his renovation of a Dundee house that is set to appear on TV show Homes Under the Hammer.

