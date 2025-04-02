Former Arbroath Mediterranean restaurant going to auction

A former Mediterranean restaurant in Arbroath is going to auction.

The Grill 21 opened on the town’s High Street in 2019, serving dishes including steaks, kebabs and baklava.

It was then put up for sale last May and has since closed down.

However, having failed to sell, the unit is now going to auction with a guide price of £150,000.

The listing claims The Grill 21 had a yearly turnover of over £300,000.

The unit comes with a dining area, commercial kitchen, customer and staff toilets and several storage areas.

Everything within the property will be included in the sale.

According to Prime Property Auctions, the venue has the potential to host weddings and corporate events if returned to use as a restaurant.

It could also be leased out for monthly rent of up to £1,000.

The former restaurant goes under the hammer on Thursday but interested parties can submit an immediate offer.