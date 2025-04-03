Traditional village pub and restaurant near Perth for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traditional village pub and restaurant near Perth for sale

The Pitcairngreen Inn is located on one of Scotland's only traditional village greens.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Pittcairngreen Inn.
The Pittcairngreen Inn is for sale. Image: Graham + Sibbald

A traditional village pub and restaurant near Perth has been put up for sale.

The Pitcairngreen Inn is located in Pitcairngreen, four miles west of the city.

The traditional pub, bistro and restaurant has a south-facing beer garden.

A three-bedroom owner’s flat and an events space are also included in the sale.

The bar area. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The lounge area.
Spacious country pub setting. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Dating back more than 200 years, the inn was originally used as a coaching house but now boasts a modern design with nods to its history.

The charming pub features a 20-cover bar, a 44-cover bistro and restaurant area, and a 60-cover function room with an outdoor terrace.

The Pitcairngreen Inn is equipped with a kitchen and cellar with the furniture and fixtures added to the sale.

Restaurant.
Restaurant area. Image: Graham + Sibbald
Seating.
Further seating. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The profitable business is well-established in the community and has a loyal customer base.

It also attracts tourists.

In 2019, the restaurant received a score of 36/50 when The Courier reviewed its food.

It is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald for offers over £375,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, the opening date and plans for Perth’s first Filipino restaurant have been unveiled.

