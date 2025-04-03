Traditional village pub and restaurant near Perth for sale

A traditional village pub and restaurant near Perth has been put up for sale.

The Pitcairngreen Inn is located in Pitcairngreen, four miles west of the city.

The traditional pub, bistro and restaurant has a south-facing beer garden.

A three-bedroom owner’s flat and an events space are also included in the sale.

Dating back more than 200 years, the inn was originally used as a coaching house but now boasts a modern design with nods to its history.

The charming pub features a 20-cover bar, a 44-cover bistro and restaurant area, and a 60-cover function room with an outdoor terrace.

The Pitcairngreen Inn is equipped with a kitchen and cellar with the furniture and fixtures added to the sale.

The profitable business is well-established in the community and has a loyal customer base.

It also attracts tourists.

In 2019, the restaurant received a score of 36/50 when The Courier reviewed its food.

It is being marketed by Graham + Sibbald for offers over £375,000.

