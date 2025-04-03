One of Broughty Ferry’s ‘finest’ jute mansions hits market for seven-figure sum

One of Broughty Ferry’s “finest” jute mansions has gone on the market for a seven-figure sum.

Newstead was the original residence of John Henry Luis, a prominent figure in the 19th-century textile industry.

Set on a plot of more than half an acre, the “truly remarkable” property combines period charm with modern living.

Newstead has six receptions, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garden, and other rooms such as a wine cellar and an office.

Inside, a welcoming vestibule leads to a grand hallway where natural light pours in through large stained-glass windows.

The main living room is a highlight, with a magnificent bay window framing garden views and a striking fireplace adding character.

The elegant dining room is the ideal setting for entertaining, while there is a separate family room and an office.

The kitchen is stylish and functional, with a generous island and a bay window letting more light in.

Upstairs, five bedrooms provide plenty of space for guests.

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, while a large family bathroom serves the other rooms.

The billiard room – which can be used as a sixth bedroom – is a showpiece, crowned by a stained-glass ceiling.

A staircase from the second-floor landing leads to a loft space which offers plenty of potential.

Well-maintained gardens surround the property and the house also has views towards the Tay.

Newstead also has a large parking garage and lots of space for off-street parking.

The house is on the market with Verdala for offers over £1 million.

