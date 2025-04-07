Four-bedroom Dundee home is TSPC’s most viewed property in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-bedroom Dundee home is TSPC’s most viewed property in March

A variety of properties ranging in price from £160,000 to £850,000 were included in TSPC's top 10 list.

A property on Ancrum Road in Lochee, Dundee.
A property on Ancrum Road in Lochee, Dundee was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in March. Image: TSPC
By Finn Nixon

A modern four-bedroom detached home in Lochee was the most viewed property listed on the TSPC website in March.

TSPC has revealed the 10 most viewed listings in Dundee and Angus on its website last month.

A wide range of homes have made the list, with price tags ranging from £160,000 to £825,000.

Gair Couston, chairman of TSPC, said: “We’re starting to see the spring market gain momentum, with the number of properties listed exclusively for sale on TSPC rising by 5.7% compared to February 2025, and by 5.1% when compared to March 2024.

“This provides buyers with more options as we move into the season.

“Demand remains strong, with under offers increasing by 11.6% year-on-year, reflecting a competitive market where motivated buyers are acting swiftly to secure their ideal home.

“This month’s top ten showcases the wide variety of properties capturing buyers’ attention, from affordable, move-in-ready homes to high-end properties in sought-after areas.”

The top 10 most popular properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Dundee

Address: 35 Ancrum Road, Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Active

The interior of 35 Ancrum Road, Dundee. Image: TSPC

The most viewed property in March is this detached home with four spacious bedrooms on Ancrum Road in Lochee.

It blends a modern interior and traditional aspects, hosting a bright lounge, and an attractive kitchen diner.

External features include a “well-maintained” garden and a paved driveway.

2. Dundee

Address: 237 Strathmartine Road, Dundee

Price: Offers over £275,000

Status: Under offer

237 Strathmartine Road, Dundee. Image: TSPC

Ranking second in TSPC’s list is this spacious semi-detached home, which also has four bedrooms.

The property combines tasteful interiors with more traditional features.

It also has two bathrooms, two reception rooms, and a kitchen with double-aspect views.

3. Kirkton of Auchterhouse

Address: 16 Braeside, Kirkton of Auchterhouse

Price: Offers over £825,000

Status: Active

16 Braeside, Kirkton of Auchterhouse. Image: TSPC

Third place was this six-bedroom home in Auchterhouse, which features a grand lounge and a cinema room.

Set over three floors, the property includes an attractive suite and a roof terrace.

It is also complemented by a double garage and landscaped gardens.

4. Monifieth

Address: 32 Lorne Crescent, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £200,000

Status: Under offer

32 Lorne Crescent, Monifieth. Image: TSPC

Taking fourth place is this bright three-bedroom detached home that includes a spacious lounge and a contemporary kitchen.

The back garden also has a decking and a wooden cabin, as well as a driveway and a garage.

5. Dundee

Address: 2 Shaftesbury Terrace, Dundee

Price: Offers over £240,000

Status: Under offer

2 Shaftesbury Terrace, Dundee. Image: TSPC

Next in TSPC’s list is this spacious semi-detached bungalow in the West End of Dundee.

The property features two double bedrooms and a flexible dining room that could be used as a third bedroom.

It also includes private gardens and parking.

6. Monifieth

Address: 4 Ashgrove, Monifieth

Price: Offers over £160,000

Status: Under offer

4 Ashgrove, Monifieth. Image: TSPC

The sixth-most-viewed property is an attractive terraced home in a cul-de-sac featuring two double bedrooms.

The home also boasts a large lounge, a contemporary dining kitchen and a combined box room and study.

7. Dundee

Address: 63 Hawick Drive, Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Under offer

63 Hawick Drive, Dundee. Image: TSPC

The next property is this detached home in the Ballumbie area of Dundee, which TSPC says provides an “excellent space for family-living”.

It has three bedrooms, a family bathroom, a spacious back garden, and a private driveway with a garden.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 7 Montague Street, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Under offer

7 Montague Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

Eighth on last month’s list is this attractive traditional semi-detached home, which TSPC says is in “immaculate condition”.

The property includes spacious bedrooms, a sitting room featuring a bay window and landscaped gardens.

9. Broughty Ferry

Address: 7 Bayfield Gardens, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £395,000

Status: Under offer

7 Bayfield Gardens, Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

This four-bedroom bungalow boasts a modern kitchen and dining area, as well as a main bedroom with an en-suite.

A large garage, private driveway and hidden-away garden are also highlights of the property.

10. Dundee

Address: 16 Lyndhurst Terrace, Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Available

16 Lyndhurst Terrace, Dundee. Image: TSPC

Completing the list of the top 10 viewed properties on the TSPC website in March was this three-bedroom home on one level.

It hosts an open-plan lounge and dining area with views of the back garden, and a modern shower room.

The Courier has also taken a look at one of Broughty Ferry’s “finest” jute mansions, which is on the market for a seven-figure sum.

Conversation