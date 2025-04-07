Four-bedroom Dundee home is TSPC’s most viewed property in March

A modern four-bedroom detached home in Lochee was the most viewed property listed on the TSPC website in March.

TSPC has revealed the 10 most viewed listings in Dundee and Angus on its website last month.

A wide range of homes have made the list, with price tags ranging from £160,000 to £825,000.

Gair Couston, chairman of TSPC, said: “We’re starting to see the spring market gain momentum, with the number of properties listed exclusively for sale on TSPC rising by 5.7% compared to February 2025, and by 5.1% when compared to March 2024.

“This provides buyers with more options as we move into the season.

“Demand remains strong, with under offers increasing by 11.6% year-on-year, reflecting a competitive market where motivated buyers are acting swiftly to secure their ideal home.

“This month’s top ten showcases the wide variety of properties capturing buyers’ attention, from affordable, move-in-ready homes to high-end properties in sought-after areas.”

The top 10 most popular properties on the TSPC website were as follows:

1. Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Active

The most viewed property in March is this detached home with four spacious bedrooms on Ancrum Road in Lochee.

It blends a modern interior and traditional aspects, hosting a bright lounge, and an attractive kitchen diner.

External features include a “well-maintained” garden and a paved driveway.

2. Dundee

Price: Offers over £275,000

Status: Under offer

Ranking second in TSPC’s list is this spacious semi-detached home, which also has four bedrooms.

The property combines tasteful interiors with more traditional features.

It also has two bathrooms, two reception rooms, and a kitchen with double-aspect views.

3. Kirkton of Auchterhouse

Price: Offers over £825,000

Status: Active

Third place was this six-bedroom home in Auchterhouse, which features a grand lounge and a cinema room.

Set over three floors, the property includes an attractive suite and a roof terrace.

It is also complemented by a double garage and landscaped gardens.

4. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £200,000

Status: Under offer

Taking fourth place is this bright three-bedroom detached home that includes a spacious lounge and a contemporary kitchen.

The back garden also has a decking and a wooden cabin, as well as a driveway and a garage.

5. Dundee

Price: Offers over £240,000

Status: Under offer

Next in TSPC’s list is this spacious semi-detached bungalow in the West End of Dundee.

The property features two double bedrooms and a flexible dining room that could be used as a third bedroom.

It also includes private gardens and parking.

6. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £160,000

Status: Under offer

The sixth-most-viewed property is an attractive terraced home in a cul-de-sac featuring two double bedrooms.

The home also boasts a large lounge, a contemporary dining kitchen and a combined box room and study.

7. Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Under offer

The next property is this detached home in the Ballumbie area of Dundee, which TSPC says provides an “excellent space for family-living”.

It has three bedrooms, a family bathroom, a spacious back garden, and a private driveway with a garden.

8. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Under offer

Eighth on last month’s list is this attractive traditional semi-detached home, which TSPC says is in “immaculate condition”.

The property includes spacious bedrooms, a sitting room featuring a bay window and landscaped gardens.

9. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £395,000

Status: Under offer

This four-bedroom bungalow boasts a modern kitchen and dining area, as well as a main bedroom with an en-suite.

A large garage, private driveway and hidden-away garden are also highlights of the property.

10. Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Available

Completing the list of the top 10 viewed properties on the TSPC website in March was this three-bedroom home on one level.

It hosts an open-plan lounge and dining area with views of the back garden, and a modern shower room.

The Courier has also taken a look at one of Broughty Ferry’s “finest” jute mansions, which is on the market for a seven-figure sum.