Carnoustie home boasting panoramic views from sun terrace for sale

A modern stone-built Carnoustie home with sea views has gone on the market.

The four-bedroom property combines its historic feel with a contemporary design.

Property agent Verdala describes it as a “space that feels both polished and inviting”.

The standout feature of the four-bedroom property on Terrace Road is an elevated sun terrace.

The terrace overlooks the town and provides spectacular views of the nearby North Sea and the famous Carnoustie Golf Links.

It is also suited to hosting gatherings.

The terrace is complemented by a bright and spacious open-plan living area, which features a designer Nolte kitchen.

It also incorporates sleek quartz worktops and integrated appliances.

A large picture window also provides plenty of natural light for the room.

The carefully landscaped private garden below also makes a suitable setting for social events.

It also provides a good opportunity for relaxation, with an outdoor bar and entertainment area, bespoke seating, contemporary paving and a pergola.

A driveway leading to an elevated parking terrace for two vehicles features modern gates.

An electric vehicle charging point is also a feature of the parking area.

Carnoustie home is ‘ideal for informal gatherings’

Meanwhile, the ground floor of the property has four large bedrooms.

These are located on a wide hallway, which includes a curved staircase leading to the second floor.

There is also a second family room, which property agent Verdala describes as “ideal for quieter evenings or more informal gatherings”.

All four bathrooms in the property are contemporary and include a stylish en-suite bathroom which includes attractive tiling.

There are a total of two en-suite bathrooms and one family bathroom.

The villa also features a utility room, a glossy shower room and other storage spaces.

Verdala is marketing 21 Terrace Road for offers over £569,000.

