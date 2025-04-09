Carnoustie home boasting panoramic views from sun terrace for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie home boasting panoramic views from sun terrace for sale

The Terrace Road house is on the market for offers over £569,000.

By Finn Nixon
21 Terrace Road in Carnoustie
The property at 21 Terrace Road in Carnoustie has gone on the market. Image: Verdala

A modern stone-built Carnoustie home with sea views has gone on the market.

The four-bedroom property combines its historic feel with a contemporary design.

Property agent Verdala describes it as a “space that feels both polished and inviting”.

The standout feature of the four-bedroom property on Terrace Road is an elevated sun terrace.

The terrace overlooks the town and provides spectacular views of the nearby North Sea and the famous Carnoustie Golf Links.

It is also suited to hosting gatherings.

The property provides sweeping views of Carnoustie and the sea. Image: Verdala
An aerial view of 21 Terrace Road. Image: Verdala
The elevated sun terrace. Image: Verdala

The terrace is complemented by a bright and spacious open-plan living area, which features a designer Nolte kitchen.

It also incorporates sleek quartz worktops and integrated appliances.

A large picture window also provides plenty of natural light for the room.

The carefully landscaped private garden below also makes a suitable setting for social events.

The garden. Image: Verdala
The pergola and landscaped garden. Image: Verdala
Modern paving is a feature of the garden. Image: Verdala
The outdoor entertainment area. Image: Verdala
The spacious open-plan living area. Image: Verdala
A large window brings in plenty of natural light. Image: Verdala
The open-plan living area. Image: Verdala
The designer kitchen. Image: Verdala
A bright desk space. Image: Verdala

It also provides a good opportunity for relaxation, with an outdoor bar and entertainment area, bespoke seating, contemporary paving and a pergola.

A driveway leading to an elevated parking terrace for two vehicles features modern gates.

An electric vehicle charging point is also a feature of the parking area.

Carnoustie home is ‘ideal for informal gatherings’

Meanwhile, the ground floor of the property has four large bedrooms.

These are located on a wide hallway, which includes a curved staircase leading to the second floor.

There is also a second family room, which property agent Verdala describes as “ideal for quieter evenings or more informal gatherings”.

The hallway. Image: Verdala
The hallway is centred around a curved staircase. Image: Verdala

All four bathrooms in the property are contemporary and include a stylish en-suite bathroom which includes attractive tiling.

There are a total of two en-suite bathrooms and one family bathroom.

The villa also features a utility room, a glossy shower room and other storage spaces.

A bedroom. Image: Verdala
A bedroom. Image: Verdala
One of the bathrooms. Image: Verdala
The shower room. Image: Verdala
The utility room. Image: Verdala

Verdala is marketing 21 Terrace Road for offers over £569,000.

The Courier has also compiled a list of the 10 most viewed properties in Dundee and Angus for March on the TSPC website.

Conversation