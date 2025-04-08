Stunning Perthshire home near Gleneagles comes onto the market for £1.15m

A stunning Perthshire home near Gleneagles has come onto the market for £1.15m.

Fern Hill is a modern five-bedroom home built in 2018 and renovated by the previous owners.

It is located in a rural setting around five miles from Auchterarder and two-and-a-half miles from The Gleneagles Hotel.

The property sits on 1.21 acres of land and has a burn running through its spacious gardens.

Set on 364 sqm of land, the home boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms over two floors.

The ground floor comprises a newly fitted open-plan kitchen and living area, a dining area that leads to an outdoor patio, a study and a guest bathroom.

The lower level has high ceilings and parquet solid wood flooring.

Upstairs, a glass balustrade overlooks the entrance hall below.

This level includes four additional double bedrooms and a cinema room.

The principal bedroom has two dressing rooms and a Juliet balcony.

A private driveway is flanked by stone pillars and leads to an outbuilding with two car ports and a workshop.

Timber decking has been built as a bridge over the burn running through the garden, which includes two entertaining spaces.

A private wood on the grounds offers seclusion from the main road.

Fern Hill is being marketed by Knight Frank for offers over £1,150,000.

