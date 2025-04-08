Stunning Perthshire home near Gleneagles comes onto the market for £1.15m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning Perthshire home near Gleneagles comes onto the market for £1.15m

Fern Hill is a modern five-bedroom rural home two-and-a-half miles from Gleneagles.

By Lucy Scarlett
Fern Hill.
Fern Hill is located near Gleneagles. Image: Knight Frank

A stunning Perthshire home near Gleneagles has come onto the market for £1.15m.

Fern Hill is a modern five-bedroom home built in 2018 and renovated by the previous owners.

It is located in a rural setting around five miles from Auchterarder and two-and-a-half miles from The Gleneagles Hotel.

The property sits on 1.21 acres of land and has a burn running through its spacious gardens.

Set on 364 sqm of land, the home boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms over two floors.

Kitchen and dining room.
A spacious kitchen and dining area. Image: Knight Frank
Living room.
Open-plan living room. Image: Knight Frank
Sitting room.
Another ground-floor reception area. Image: Knight Frank

The ground floor comprises a newly fitted open-plan kitchen and living area, a dining area that leads to an outdoor patio, a study and a guest bathroom.

The lower level has high ceilings and parquet solid wood flooring.

Upstairs, a glass balustrade overlooks the entrance hall below.

This level includes four additional double bedrooms and a cinema room.

Balustrade.
Light-filled balustrade. Image: Knight Frank
Principal bedroom.
Principal bedroom with a balcony. Image: Knight Frank
Bedroom.
A spacious bedroom. Image: Knight Frank

The principal bedroom has two dressing rooms and a Juliet balcony.

A private driveway is flanked by stone pillars and leads to an outbuilding with two car ports and a workshop.

Timber decking has been built as a bridge over the burn running through the garden, which includes two entertaining spaces.

A private wood on the grounds offers seclusion from the main road.

The balcony.
The balcony. Image: Knight Frank
Driveway.
The car ports. Image: Knight Frank
The property from above.
The property from above. Image: Knight Frank

Fern Hill is being marketed by Knight Frank for offers over £1,150,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a 12th-century castle once home to the Queen of Scotland has come onto the market.

Conversation