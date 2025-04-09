Exclusive 8-house Blairgowrie estate including ‘exceptional’ family home for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Exclusive 8-house Blairgowrie estate including ‘exceptional’ family home for sale

Ava Estate has a guide price of £2.85 million.

By Ben MacDonald
Ava Estate, near Blairgowrie, is up for sale
Ava Estate in Blairgowrie is up for sale. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

An eight-house estate in Blairgowrie which includes an “exceptional” family home has gone up for sale.

Ava Estate is an exclusive development just a stone’s throw from the centre of the Perthshire town.

The main property – Ava House – was constructed within the last year.

It is powered by 26 solar panels, with an additional Tesla battery storage unit beside the house.

Ava House. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The side of Ava House. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

After entering the house, the hall leads to an open-plan kitchen with breakfast and dining rooms.

The dining room comes with doors that open to the garden patio and grounds.

The kitchen connects to a large utility room.

Next to the breakfast room is the living room, which also provides access to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is a double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a study and a shower room.

The hallway. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The kitchen. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The kitchen has a central island. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The dining room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Another dining space. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The living room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The living room is flooded with light. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Four bedrooms, including the master suite, are found on the first floor.

Each bedroom is accompanied by a three-piece en-suite shower room.

Outside, Ava House is complemented by a detached barn that can be used as a games room or office.

This space includes a kitchenette, an en-suite bathroom and ample living space.

The master suite. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The en-suite shower room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Another bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
A twin bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Another bathroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

There is also a workshop and a triple garage block.

The garden spans more than an acre and is enclosed by a wall, secure gates and a gazebo, which was built into the stone wall in 1850.

Ava Estate has seven other separate properties set on more than three acres of land, comprising three four-bedroom detached homes and four two-bedroom detached cottages.

The garden. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The outside space. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The patio. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
An outdoor dining and seating area. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The barn. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The estate has seven other separate houses. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Another of the houses on the estate. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

According to McEwan Fraser Legal – which is marketing the estate for sale – these properties generate an “impressive” annual rental income through various types of lets.

The estate has a guide price of £2.85 million.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a modern five-bedroom home built in 2018 near Gleneagles is on the market for £1.15m.

Meanwhile, a 12th-century castle that was once home to the Queen of Scotland is also on the market.

