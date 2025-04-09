Exclusive 8-house Blairgowrie estate including ‘exceptional’ family home for sale

An eight-house estate in Blairgowrie which includes an “exceptional” family home has gone up for sale.

Ava Estate is an exclusive development just a stone’s throw from the centre of the Perthshire town.

The main property – Ava House – was constructed within the last year.

It is powered by 26 solar panels, with an additional Tesla battery storage unit beside the house.

After entering the house, the hall leads to an open-plan kitchen with breakfast and dining rooms.

The dining room comes with doors that open to the garden patio and grounds.

The kitchen connects to a large utility room.

Next to the breakfast room is the living room, which also provides access to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is a double bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a study and a shower room.

Four bedrooms, including the master suite, are found on the first floor.

Each bedroom is accompanied by a three-piece en-suite shower room.

Outside, Ava House is complemented by a detached barn that can be used as a games room or office.

This space includes a kitchenette, an en-suite bathroom and ample living space.

There is also a workshop and a triple garage block.

The garden spans more than an acre and is enclosed by a wall, secure gates and a gazebo, which was built into the stone wall in 1850.

Ava Estate has seven other separate properties set on more than three acres of land, comprising three four-bedroom detached homes and four two-bedroom detached cottages.

According to McEwan Fraser Legal – which is marketing the estate for sale – these properties generate an “impressive” annual rental income through various types of lets.

The estate has a guide price of £2.85 million.

